Indonesia-Peru Agree to Pursue Two-State Solution for Palestine

Jakarta, MINA – President Prabowo Subianto announced that Indonesia and Peru have agreed to work with other nations to help achieve a two-state solution for Palestine, with the hope of ending the violence the Palestinian people have endured.

The issue of Palestine was one of the topics discussed by President Prabowo and his Peruvian counterpart, Dina Ercilia Boluarte Zegarra, during their one-on-one meeting in the President’s office at Merdeka Palace, Jakarta, on Monday.

“Regarding global issues, we highly appreciate Peru’s stance in supporting Palestinian independence. We will cooperate to jointly achieve a two-state solution,” President Prabowo said during a joint press statement following the meeting.

President Boluarte stated that Indonesia and Peru share similar views on several key areas, including advancing democracy, defending multilateralism, upholding international law, supporting free trade, enhancing South-South cooperation, and promoting food security and sustainable development.

“Five decades of friendship, cooperation, and mutual understanding have forged a solid and lasting relationship, based on shared interests,” said President Boluarte during the joint press statement.

Peruvian President Dina Boluarte’s state visit to Merdeka Palace on Monday marked the first by a Peruvian president since the two nations established diplomatic relations on August 12, 1975.

During the meeting, President Prabowo awarded President Boluarte Indonesia’s highest honor, the Bintang Republik Indonesia Adipurna, recognizing her significant contributions to strengthening the relationship and friendship between Indonesia and Peru. [Shibgho]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

