Indonesian President Prabowo Supports Two-State Solution for Palestine

Washington, MINA – Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto has expressed his support for a two-state solution to resolve the conflict in Palestine.

“I continue to recommend the two-state solution, and in fact, they [the parties involved] also agree,” Prabowo said after his meeting with U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on Wednesday in Washington, D.C., United States.

Prabowo hopes a ceasefire can be achieved soon to create more stable peace in the region. “We are working, and we hope that a ceasefire can happen soon,” he said.

Regarding the South China Sea issue, Prabowo reaffirmed Indonesia’s stance to protect its sovereignty while maintaining cooperation with all parties.

“We respect all powers, but we will also continue to defend our sovereignty,” he emphasized.

Prabowo added that collaboration and cooperation should be prioritized over confrontation or conflict. According to the President, this can be achieved by building trust and mutual respect among the involved countries.

“I believe collaboration and cooperation are always better than confrontation or conflict. Of course, this needs to be actively pursued, it will not come by itself. There must be efforts to build mutual trust and respect,” he said. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)