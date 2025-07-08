SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

“Free Palestine” Echoes at Prambanan Jazz Festival 2025

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 4 hours ago

4 hours ago

Prambanan Jazz Festival 2024 (PHOTO: eventfestid)

Yogyakarta, MINA – “palestine/">Free Palestine” echoed at the Prambanan Jazz Festival 2025 as Korean-American musician Jae Park voiced his support for Palestine during his performance on Sunday.

The former Day6 member made the statement after performing “When the Rain Stops.” His set featured visual messages such as “No Child Deserves to Die” and balloons in Palestinian flag colors, highlighting opposition to Israel’s actions in Gaza.

The festival also featured top Indonesian artists, such as Dewa 19, Tulus, and Raisa, as well as international stars, including Kenny G.

Held from July 4 to 6, the event combined music with powerful humanitarian messages. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

"Free Palestine" Echoes at Prambanan Jazz Festival 2025

