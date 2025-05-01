SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Attending Labor Day Celebration, President Prabowo Makes This Promise

sajadi Editor : Sajadi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

9 Views

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto (photo: Setkab RI)
Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto (photo: Setkab RI)

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto stated that he feels like a leader of workers, farmers, fishermen, and the underprivileged. He made this declaration during his speech at the International Labor Day celebration at the National Monument (Monas), Jakarta, on Thursday, May 1, 2025.

As reported by detik.com, Prabowo said he has consistently received support from these segments of society in several presidential elections.

“You have never abandoned me. I lost four times, and on the fifth attempt, we won. I want to say here that I feel like the president of the workers, farmers, fishermen, and the underprivileged,” said Prabowo in his speech at Monas.

Prabowo also promised that under his leadership, the government would work as hard as possible to eradicate poverty in Indonesia. He pledged to work tirelessly to ensure that no children go hungry.

Also Read: LPPOM Responds to Pork DNA Findings, Reaffirms Commitment to Halal Integrity

In addition, Prabowo stated that he would strive to lower the cost of healthcare services and medicine. He also vowed to provide free education.

“This is our struggle. We have seen it, we have calculated it, the wealth of the Indonesian nation is immense,” he concluded.

Earlier reports stated that the government is currently formulating solutions to address the issue of layoffs among workers. Minister of State Secretary Prasetyo Hadi said that layoffs are one of the main concerns raised by workers this year.

I believe some of these demands are already being addressed, one of which concerns layoff mitigation,” Prasetyo told reporters at Monas on Thursday.

Also Read: Indonesian Education Minister Allows Graduation Ceremonies, Urges Simplicity

Prasetyo acknowledged that the government has been discussing the layoff issue intensively over the past few weeks. He added that a comprehensive solution is currently being prepared to address the problem. [RH]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Pakistan Reaffirms Support for Kashmir and Palestine

Tagaffordable healthcare Farmers FISHERMEN free education Labor Day layoff solutions layoffs Monas people's welfare poverty eradication Prabowo administration Prabowo speech Prabowo Subianto presidential promise public support underprivileged people workers

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto (photo: Setkab RI)
Indonesia

Attending Labor Day Celebration, President Prabowo Makes This Promise

  • 2 hours ago
Articles

Indonesia Must Do More Than Evacuate, Gaza Needs Us to Act Now

  • Tuesday, 15 April 2025 - 20:22 WIB
Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto delivered a keynote speech at the ADF Talk session during the 2025 Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF), held at the Nest Convention Center in Antalya on Friday (photo: Indonesian Foreign Ministry)
Indonesia

Indonesia’s President Addresses Current Global Geopolitical Landscape

  • Saturday, 12 April 2025 - 22:24 WIB
Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono and Arab Foreign Ministers (photo: Indonesian Foreign Ministry)
International

Indonesia Offers Medical Aid for Injured Palestinians, Says FM Sugiono

  • Saturday, 12 April 2025 - 14:15 WIB
Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto held a bilateral meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Saturday (January 25, 2025) (photo: BPMI Setpres).
Asia

President Prabowo, PM Modi Discuss Indonesia-India Strategic Partnership

  • Sunday, 26 January 2025 - 14:51 WIB
President of the Republic of Indonesia Prabowo Subianto (photo: Setkab RI)
Indonesia

President Prabowo Grants Amnesty to 44 Thousand Prisoners 

  • Monday, 16 December 2024 - 08:03 WIB
Load More
Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto (photo: Setkab RI)
Indonesia

Attending Labor Day Celebration, President Prabowo Makes This Promise

  • 2 hours ago
A series of 29 US airstrikes targeted the Yemeni capital, Sana'a, and the governorates of Amran and Ma’rib. (Photo: Ansarallah Media Center)
International

US Accused of Using Banned Bunker-Buster Bombs in Yemen

  • 7 hours ago
Doctors Demand Ceasefire in Gaza with ‘Bread Not Bombs’ Protest at US Capitol (photo: Anadolu Agency)
America

Doctors Demand Ceasefire in Gaza with ‘Bread Not Bombs’ Protest at US Capitol

  • 8 hours ago
Asia

Malaysia’s Mahathir Mohamad Urges Global Action Against US-Backed Gaza Genocide

  • 7 hours ago
Humanitarian crisis ini Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

UN Warns of Escalating Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza and Violence in the West Bank

  • 3 hours ago

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us