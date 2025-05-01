Attending Labor Day Celebration, President Prabowo Makes This Promise

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto stated that he feels like a leader of workers, farmers, fishermen, and the underprivileged. He made this declaration during his speech at the International Labor Day celebration at the National Monument (Monas), Jakarta, on Thursday, May 1, 2025.

As reported by detik.com, Prabowo said he has consistently received support from these segments of society in several presidential elections.

“You have never abandoned me. I lost four times, and on the fifth attempt, we won. I want to say here that I feel like the president of the workers, farmers, fishermen, and the underprivileged,” said Prabowo in his speech at Monas.

Prabowo also promised that under his leadership, the government would work as hard as possible to eradicate poverty in Indonesia. He pledged to work tirelessly to ensure that no children go hungry.

Also Read: LPPOM Responds to Pork DNA Findings, Reaffirms Commitment to Halal Integrity

In addition, Prabowo stated that he would strive to lower the cost of healthcare services and medicine. He also vowed to provide free education.

“This is our struggle. We have seen it, we have calculated it, the wealth of the Indonesian nation is immense,” he concluded.

Earlier reports stated that the government is currently formulating solutions to address the issue of layoffs among workers. Minister of State Secretary Prasetyo Hadi said that layoffs are one of the main concerns raised by workers this year.

“I believe some of these demands are already being addressed, one of which concerns layoff mitigation,” Prasetyo told reporters at Monas on Thursday.

Also Read: Indonesian Education Minister Allows Graduation Ceremonies, Urges Simplicity

Prasetyo acknowledged that the government has been discussing the layoff issue intensively over the past few weeks. He added that a comprehensive solution is currently being prepared to address the problem. [RH]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Pakistan Reaffirms Support for Kashmir and Palestine