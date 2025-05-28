Indonesian President Prabowo Urges Israel to Recognize Palestinian State

Jakarta, MINA – President of the Republic of Indonesia, Prabowo Subianto, officially welcomed French President Emmanuel Macron during a bilateral meeting at the Merdeka Palace in Jakarta on Wednesday. In a joint press statement, Prabowo called on Israel to officially recognize the sovereignty of the State of Palestine.

“Indonesia has conveyed that once the State of Palestine is recognized by Israel, Indonesia will be ready to recognize Israel and is prepared to establish diplomatic relations with Israel. We also conveyed that Indonesia is ready to contribute peacekeeping forces in the region,” Prabowo stated.

He emphasized that Indonesia consistently supports the two-state solution as the only viable path to achieve lasting peace. Prabowo also expressed Indonesia’s support for the upcoming summit planned by France and Saudi Arabia in June to pursue this goal.

“At the same time, I must also emphasize that we must acknowledge and guarantee Israel’s right to exist as a sovereign state, and its security must also be ensured,” he added.

On the occasion, President Prabowo also expressed appreciation for France’s active role in promoting justice and independence for Palestine. He stressed that Indonesia and France share a common vision in calling for an end to violence and ensuring broader humanitarian access in Gaza.

“France will continue to push for an immediate cessation of armed conflict in Gaza and call for full humanitarian access,” said President Prabowo.

Indonesia’s stance on the resolution of the Palestine-Israel conflict is in line with the mandate of its Constitution, which highlights the country’s commitment to contribute to global peace, independence, and social justice. []

