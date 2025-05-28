SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Indonesian President Prabowo Urges Israel to Recognize Palestinian State

sajadi Editor : Widi - 9 minutes ago

9 minutes ago

1 Views

Jakarta, MINA – President of the Republic of Indonesia, Prabowo Subianto, officially welcomed French President Emmanuel Macron during a bilateral meeting at the Merdeka Palace in Jakarta on Wednesday. In a joint press statement, Prabowo called on Israel to officially recognize the sovereignty of the State of Palestine.

Indonesia has conveyed that once the State of Palestine is recognized by Israel, Indonesia will be ready to recognize Israel and is prepared to establish diplomatic relations with Israel. We also conveyed that Indonesia is ready to contribute peacekeeping forces in the region,” Prabowo stated.

He emphasized that Indonesia consistently supports the two-state solution as the only viable path to achieve lasting peace. Prabowo also expressed Indonesia’s support for the upcoming summit planned by France and Saudi Arabia in June to pursue this goal.

“At the same time, I must also emphasize that we must acknowledge and guarantee Israel’s right to exist as a sovereign state, and its security must also be ensured,” he added.

Also Read: Indonesian Lawmakers, Activists, and Journalists Demand Global Action to Stop Gaza Genocide

On the occasion, President Prabowo also expressed appreciation for France’s active role in promoting justice and independence for Palestine. He stressed that Indonesia and France share a common vision in calling for an end to violence and ensuring broader humanitarian access in Gaza.

France will continue to push for an immediate cessation of armed conflict in Gaza and call for full humanitarian access,” said President Prabowo.

Indonesia’s stance on the resolution of the Palestine-Israel conflict is in line with the mandate of its Constitution, which highlights the country’s commitment to contribute to global peace, independence, and social justice. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: UIN Ar-Raniry Donates IDR 50 Million to Support Construction of RSIA in Gaza

TagDiplomacy Emmanuel Macron Foreign Policy France Gaza humanitarian access Indonesia international relations Israel Merdeka Palace Palestine peacekeeping forces Prabowo Subianto Two-State Solution

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Indonesia

Indonesian President Prabowo Urges Israel to Recognize Palestinian State

  • 9 minutes ago
Indonesia

Indonesian Lawmakers, Activists, and Journalists Demand Global Action to Stop Gaza Genocide

  • 38 minutes ago
Photo: Anadolu Agency
Europe

Spainsh Parliament to Advance Arms Embargo Bill Against Israel

  • 7 hours ago
Al-Qassam Brigades, Palestinian Resistance kill Israeli Soldiers in Gaza (photo: Screenshoot)
Palestine

Al-Qassam Brigades Claim Targeted Attacks on Israeli Forces in Gaza

  • 9 hours ago
Palestine

Three Palestinians Killed, Dozens Injured by Israeli Forces at Gaza Aid Center

  • 10 hours ago
Indonesia

Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) Announces 1 Dhu al-Hijjah 1446H on Wednesday 

  • 15 hours ago
Load More
International

Indonesia and Al-Quds Parliamentary League Discuss Concrete Roadmap Toward Palestinian Independence

  • Tuesday, 13 May 2025 - 13:42 WIB
Indonesia

Empowering Livestock Farmers: Dompet Dhuafa Expands Qurban Program in Lampung

  • Thursday, 22 May 2025 - 15:05 WIB
Asia

Pakistan Claims to Shoot Down 25 Israeli-Made Indian Drones

  • Thursday, 8 May 2025 - 21:11 WIB
Articles

Dr. Joserizal Jurnalis: Founder of MER-C and Indonesia’s Humanitarian Icon on the Global Stage

  • Friday, 23 May 2025 - 20:38 WIB
Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Strikes Kill 21 in Gaza, Including Children and Women, as Assault Intensifies

  • Sunday, 25 May 2025 - 10:18 WIB
America

Harvard Wins Temporary Court Ruling, International Students Allowed to Stay

  • Sunday, 25 May 2025 - 20:24 WIB
Gaza Victims (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Death Toll in Gaza Rises as Israeli Attacks Continue

  • Sunday, 25 May 2025 - 22:08 WIB
Articles

Prof. Abdul Fatah El-Awaisi and the Intellectual Roadmap for the Liberation of Al-Quds

  • Monday, 26 May 2025 - 20:21 WIB
Europe

Lufthansa Group Extends Tel Aviv Flight Suspension Until June 15 Due to Security Risks

  • Monday, 26 May 2025 - 20:54 WIB
Itamar Ben-Gvir (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Jordan Condemns Ben-Gvir’s Al-Aqsa Incursion as Dangerous Provocation

  • Monday, 26 May 2025 - 21:55 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us