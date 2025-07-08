Trump Hosts Netanyahu at White House

Washington, MINA – US President Donald Trump welcomed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the White House on Monday for a dinner meeting focused on the ongoing developments in the Middle East, particularly the Gaza ceasefire deal, Anadolu Agency reported.

During the meeting, Trump was asked whether his controversial plan to relocate Palestinians was still under consideration. He responded that the US had received “great cooperation” from neighboring countries and added, “So something good will happen.”

Netanyahu praised Trump’s approach, calling it a “brilliant” vision. “It’s called free choice. If people want to stay, they can stay, but if they want to leave, they should be able to leave,” Netanyahu said. “Gaza shouldn’t be a prison. It should be an open place and give people a free choice.”

When asked whether a two-state solution remains viable, Trump replied, “I don’t know,” and deferred to Netanyahu. The Israeli leader expressed optimism about achieving a wider peace in the region, saying, “I think we can work out a peace between us and the entire Middle East with President Trump’s leadership.”

Also Read: Trump Delays Tariff Deadline to August 1

Steve Witkoff, Trump’s special envoy to the Middle East, said there was a genuine opportunity to secure peace in Gaza. “I’m hopeful for it very quickly,” he stated.

In a symbolic gesture, Netanyahu nominated Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize during the visit. This marked Netanyahu’s third trip to the United States in six months.

Earlier in the day, the Israeli leader also held meetings with Secretary of State Marco Rubio and special envoy Witkoff at Blair House.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt emphasized that resolving the war in Gaza and securing the release of hostages are top priorities for the administration. “There was a ceasefire proposal supported by Israel that was sent to Hamas, and we hope they will agree. That’s on the top of the president’s mind,” she said.

Also Read: US Revokes Terrorist Designation for Syrian Hayat Tahrir al-Sham

When questioned about Democratic New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani, Trump labeled him a “communist” and warned, “He better behave, otherwise he can have big problems.” []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Arakan Association Trains Rohingya Students to Write News in English