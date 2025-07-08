BRIN Officially Launches InaRI Expo 2025

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesia’s National Research and Innovation Agency (BRIN) officially launched the 2025 Indonesia Research and Innovation Expo (InaRI Expo) during a kickoff event held Tuesday at the BJ Habibie Building in Jakarta.

The event was attended by BRIN Head Laksana Tri Handoko, along with representatives from various ministries, industrial partners, academics, and national research and innovation communities.

In his remarks, Handoko emphasized that InaRI Expo is more than just a showcase of innovation. “This is a key moment to demonstrate that research and innovation are not exclusive domains but inclusive drivers of transformation,” he said.

He added that the 2025 edition aims to accelerate the downstreaming of research results through real-world applications. “By fostering cross-sector collaboration, we seek to present science-based solutions that address the needs of society and industry,” he added.

Carrying the theme “Unlocking Innovation, Empowering the Future with AI”, InaRI Expo 2025 will highlight the strategic role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in advancing research across various sectors, including health, energy, agriculture, and national defense.

The event is expected to serve as a platform connecting researchers, industry players, policymakers, and the public, in building a robust, independent, and globally competitive innovation ecosystem.

InaRI Expo 2025 is scheduled to take place at the end of the year, featuring exhibitions, scientific forums, business matchmaking sessions, and public education programs showcasing outstanding national research achievements. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

