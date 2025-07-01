SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Palestinian Resistance Claims Israeli Casualties in Southern Gaza Ambush

sajadi Editor : Widi - 4 hours ago

4 hours ago

Palestinian resistance (photo: Palestine Chronicle)
Palestinian resistance (photo: Palestine Chronicle)

Gaza, MINA – The Palestinian resistance group Islamic Jihad announced Monday that several Israeli occupation soldiers were killed and injured in an ambush in southern Gaza, Anadolu Agency reported.

According to the group’s armed wing, the Al-Quds Brigades, fighters detonated a house rigged with explosives in eastern Khan Younis city on Saturday, resulting in casualties among an Israeli foot patrol.

The group added that its fighters also clashed with Israeli reinforcements that arrived at the scene, using machine guns and rocket-propelled grenades (RPGs).

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli occupation army regarding the statement.

Despite growing international calls for a ceasefire, the Israeli army has continued its deadly offensive in the Gaza Strip since October 2023, killing more than 56,500 Palestinians, most of them women and children. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

