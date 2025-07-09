SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Israel Kidnaps Over 30 Palestinians in West Bank, Including Children

sajadi Editor : Widi - 9 hours ago

7 Views

West Bank, MINA – In a sweeping overnight operation, Israeli occupation forces (IOF) kidnapped more than 30 Palestinians across the West Bank, including young children, former detainees, and civilians reportedly subjected to physical abuse during arrest, Palestine Information Center reported.

In Nablus, IOF troops stormed several neighborhoods, arresting Izz al-Din al-Qadi. In the Balata refugee camp, three Palestinians were detained, two brothers, Fathi and Radwan Hani Abu Rizq, along with Jaber Bassam Abu Jaber.

Bethlehem also witnessed heavy IOF presence, where seven men were arrested during raids in the town of Husan. Residents reported that homes were ransacked and property damaged during the military incursions.

In Salfit, two 9-year-old children, Ayham Souf and Aws Suleiman were among the detainees in the town of Haris, alongside two adults. In Qarawa Bani Hassan, a young man, Ghufran Musa Rayan, was also arrested.

Also Read: Hamas Agrees to Release 10 Israeli Hostages Amid Ongoing Gaza Ceasefire Talks

Occupied Jerusalem saw IOF forces raiding the town of Al-Ram, where Abdul Wahab Rebhi Ghazawneh and his son Hammad were arrested. The IOF also stormed the local Directorate of Education, damaging doors, and seizing security footage in what observers called a concerning escalation targeting educational institutions.

In Qalqilya, detainees included Mahdi Qara’an, Saber Shatara, and Mahdi Abu al-Raml. In Al-Khalil, Anas Ya’qub Mahfouz was detained, while in the nearby village of al-Tabqa, south of Dura, over 20 young men were rounded up. Most were released after aggressive field interrogations.

In Tulkarem, IOF forces arrested Sheikh Kasab Zaqout after raiding his home in the city’s eastern district. Multiple homes in the area were also searched.

Human rights organizations have condemned the mass arrests as part of a broader Israeli strategy of collective punishment and repression amid ongoing violence in Gaza and intensifying resistance throughout the occupied Palestinian territories. []

Also Read: Israel’s Aggression on Gaza Continues With Mounting Civilian Casualties and Destruction

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

