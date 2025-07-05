Turkiye Denies $393.7 Million Export Claims to Israel, Calls Reports ‘Disinformation’

Ankara, MINA – Turkiye on Friday firmly denied allegations that it exported $393.7 million worth of goods to Israel in the first five months of 2024, calling such reports “entirely false” and “a product of disinformation.”

“The claim that ‘Turkiye exported $393.7 million worth of goods to Israel in the first five months of the year,’ which has been circulated in some media outlets and on social media platforms, is entirely false and a product of disinformation,” Turkiye’s Center for Combating Disinformation said in a statement on X.

The center emphasized that this “deliberate distortion” aims to manipulate public opinion and undermine state institutions. It clarified that Turkiye completely halted all export, import, and transit trade transactions with Israel as of May 2, 2024. Since then, no customs declarations have been registered for exports to Israel, and no shipments have been received from Israel.

Additionally, Turkiye highlighted that trade mechanisms established under the Turkiye-State of Palestine Protocol continue to operate to support Palestine’s urgent needs. In 2023, Turkiye’s exports to Palestine amounted to $797 million, but these transactions are conducted through ports under Israeli control.

The statement stressed that using Israel’s trade data to claim Turkiye’s ongoing exports to Israel is part of a smear campaign designed to mislead the public and discredit Turkish institutions.

Turkiye also reiterated its strong condemnation of Israel’s actions in Palestine, describing them as genocide, and reaffirmed its unwavering support for the Palestinian people. []

