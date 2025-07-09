Trump Approves New Weapons for Ukraine, Weighs Tougher Sanctions on Russia

Washington, MINA – US President Donald Trump confirmed on Tuesday that he has approved the delivery of additional defensive weapons to Ukraine and is considering sweeping new sanctions on Russia, signaling growing frustration with Russian President Vladimir Putin as the war drags on, Al Mayadeen reported.

Speaking at a Cabinet meeting in the White House, Trump voiced his disappointment with Putin after months of battlefield setbacks and soaring casualties.

“I’m not happy with Putin. I can tell you that much right now,” Trump said. “We get a lot of bullsh*t thrown at us by Putin. He’s very nice all the time, but it turns out to be meaningless,” he added.

Trump, who had vowed during his campaign to end the war in Ukraine within a single day, has faced increasing criticism as his promise remains unmet and diplomatic channels remain stalled.

Trump revealed that he is reviewing a bipartisan Senate bill that proposes severe new sanctions on Russia. The bill, introduced by Senators Lindsey Graham and Richard Blumenthal, would impose 500% tariffs on Russian oil, gas, uranium, and other critical exports, aiming to devastate Russia’s economy and penalize nations that continue trading with Moscow.

“I’m looking at it very strongly,” Trump said.

Reacting to Trump’s statements, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned that US weapons shipments to Ukraine would be treated as “legitimate targets.” Lavrov also accused NATO of directly engaging in the conflict by training Ukrainian forces in Europe.

The Russian Foreign Ministry further criticized Western arms deliveries as fueling the conflict and hindering peace efforts.

Trump’s special envoy for Ukraine, retired General Keith Kellogg, is scheduled to meet Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov in Rome during an upcoming international aid conference. Additional meetings are expected in Kyiv in the coming days.

According to Politico, US arms shipments could resume soon after these diplomatic discussions, pending a Pentagon review of global military assistance. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

