Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Palestinian Authority Warns of Increased Settler Raids on Al-Aqsa Mosque

sajadi - 4 hours ago

Israeli police accompany a group of Jewish visitors past the Dome of the Rock mosque at the al-Aqsa mosque compound in the Old City of Jerusalem on May 5, 2022. Clashes erupted between Israelis and Palestinians at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque compound, after a 10-day cooling of tensions at the holy site, Israeli police said. The Israeli police said they had repelled "dozens of rioters" who had been "throwing stones and other objects" at the security forces. (Photo by AHMAD GHARABLI / AFP)

Ramallah, MINA – The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates has issued a warning regarding an escalation in incursions by illegal Jewish settlers into the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in the occupied Old City of Al-Quds (East Jerusalem), carried out under the protection of Israeli forces.

In a statement on Monday, the ministry asserted that these settler attacks would have serious repercussions on the historical and legal status quo of Al-Quds.

“East Jerusalem is an inseparable part of the occupied Palestinian territory and is the capital of the State of Palestine,” the ministry emphasized, as reported by Press TV.

The ministry called upon the United Nations and its bodies “to bear their responsibilities and take urgent action to save the city of Al-Quds and the Christian and Islamic holy sites within it, especially the Al-Aqsa Mosque, and provide protection against the occupation’s (Israel’s) escalating unilateral actions and plans.”

Also Read: Hamas Demands End to Israel’s ‘Lethal’ Aid Delivery in Gaza

Earlier on Monday, dozens of illegal Israeli Jewish settlers breached the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound through the Moroccan Gate, also known as the Mughrabi Gate.

Local sources reported that the settlers performed Talmudic rituals at the holy site, while Israeli forces simultaneously prevented Palestinian worshippers from entering the mosque.

The Palestinian Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs has reported that illegal Israeli settlers conducted at least 25 incursions into the Al-Aqsa Mosque during June alone. [Shibgho]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Ultra-Orthodox Parties Boycott Knesset Over Military Exemption Bill

TagA-Aqsa Mosque Israeli Jewish settlers

