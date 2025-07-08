Palestinian Authority Warns of Increased Settler Raids on Al-Aqsa Mosque

Ramallah, MINA – The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates has issued a warning regarding an escalation in incursions by illegal Jewish settlers into the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in the occupied Old City of Al-Quds (East Jerusalem), carried out under the protection of Israeli forces.

In a statement on Monday, the ministry asserted that these settler attacks would have serious repercussions on the historical and legal status quo of Al-Quds.

“East Jerusalem is an inseparable part of the occupied Palestinian territory and is the capital of the State of Palestine,” the ministry emphasized, as reported by Press TV.

The ministry called upon the United Nations and its bodies “to bear their responsibilities and take urgent action to save the city of Al-Quds and the Christian and Islamic holy sites within it, especially the Al-Aqsa Mosque, and provide protection against the occupation’s (Israel’s) escalating unilateral actions and plans.”

Earlier on Monday, dozens of illegal Israeli Jewish settlers breached the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound through the Moroccan Gate, also known as the Mughrabi Gate.

Local sources reported that the settlers performed Talmudic rituals at the holy site, while Israeli forces simultaneously prevented Palestinian worshippers from entering the mosque.

The Palestinian Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs has reported that illegal Israeli settlers conducted at least 25 incursions into the Al-Aqsa Mosque during June alone. [Shibgho]

