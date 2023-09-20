Select Language

Latest
-296 min. agoErdogan, Netanyahu Meet in New York to Discuss Palestine-Israel Conflict
42 min. agoSaudi FM: Independent Palestinian State Crucial for Middle East Peace
47 min. agoUN Resumes Humanitarian Aid to Syria after 2.5-month Hiatus
22 hours agoUNESCO Designates Yogyakarta Cosmological Axis as World Heritage
1 days agoDeath Toll from Floods in Libya’s Derna Jumps to 11,300: UN
Slideshow

Saudi FM: Independent Palestinian State Crucial for Middle East Peace

New York, MINA – Saudi foreign minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said there would be no solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict without an independent Palestinian state, Al-Ekhbariya TV reported on Monday.

“The two-state solution must return to the forefront,” he said after chairing a ministerial-level meeting on efforts to revitalize the peace process in the Middle East in New York, Arab News reported.

“We now see a continuing escalation in the occupied territories,” Prince Faisal added.

He said countries at the meeting expressed their support for the solution and the need to make it a reality.

The meeting was also attended by the Secretary-General of the Arab League Ahmed Aboul Gheit and the deputy prime minister and foreign minister of Jordan Ayman Safadi.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA) 

Tags:
Related news