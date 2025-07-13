SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

10 Killed, Dozens Injured in Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza City and Khan Yunis

Gaza, MINA – At least 10 civilians were killed and dozens more injured on Sunday evening following a series of Israeli airstrikes targeting multiple locations across Gaza City and Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip.

According to medical sources cited by WAFA correspondents, five civilians were killed and 20 others wounded when an Israeli drone attacked a group of people in the al-Mawasi area of Khan Yunis.

In Gaza City, three people lost their lives and several others were injured after Israeli warplanes bombed tents sheltering displaced families in the al-Fayrouz area, northwest of the city, a medical source at al-Shifa Hospital reported.

Two more fatalities were recorded after Israeli aircraft targeted a group of civilians near the al-Sanafor junction in the al-Tuffah neighborhood, northeast of Gaza City.

Additionally, five civilians were injured after Israeli tanks opened fire at people in the southern part of the al-Maslakh area, west of Khan Yunis. The attack included heavy shelling, gunfire, and strikes from Israeli helicopters.

Meanwhile, Israeli artillery shelled the al-Amal neighborhood in western Khan Yunis, further escalating the violence.

Hospitals in Gaza reported that a total of 76 Palestinians have been killed across the Gaza Strip since dawn today, including 38 in Gaza City alone. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

