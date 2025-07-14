SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Palestinian Resistance Factions Step Up Attacks on Israeli Forces in Gaza

sajadi Editor : Widi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

6 Views

Palestinian resistance (photo: Palestine Chronicle)
Palestinian resistance (photo: Palestine Chronicle)

Gaza, MINA – Saraya al-Quds, the military wing of the Islamic Jihad movement on Sunday released footage showing its fighters targeting gatherings of Israeli occupation soldiers, vehicles, and supply lines with mortar shells in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip, Palestine chronicle reported.

The video documented fighters preparing and launching mortar shells toward Israeli targets and showed smoke rising from impact sites, suggesting significant damage.

As part of ongoing resistance operations across the enclave, Saraya al-Quds also announced that it had destroyed an Israeli military vehicle using an explosive device planted four days earlier on the Kissufim road northeast of Khan Yunis.

Meanwhile, the Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, reported striking an Israeli army command and control site east of Gaza City’s Al-Tuffah neighborhood with mortar shells. In another operation, Al-Qassam fighters sniped an Israeli soldier in the Abasan Al-Kabira area, east of Khan Yunis, causing fatal injuries.

Also Read: Seven UN Agencies: Fuel Shortage Puts Gaza in Critical Health Crisis

Separately, the Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades said they targeted an Israeli troop and vehicle gathering with heavy-caliber mortar rounds and seized a drone conducting surveillance over Khan Yunis.

Israeli media confirmed that Palestinian resistance fighters clashed with Israeli soldiers in Khan Yunis, forcing the evacuation of wounded soldiers by helicopter. During these engagements, fighters emerged from tunnels and detonated booby-trapped buildings, intensifying urban combat.

According to Quds News, citing Hebrew sources, Israeli military officials anticipate that Hamas will increasingly attempt to capture soldiers in coming days. A senior security source quoted by Israel Hayom noted that Hamas has shifted to a “Fedayeen” (commando-style) approach, characterized by bolder and more direct attacks on occupation forces.

Last week, in a notable incident in Khan Yunis, resistance fighters emerged from an underground tunnel and attacked a military bulldozer, killing Sergeant First Class (res.) Avraham Azoulay as he tried to flee.

Also Read: Dozens of Settlers Storm Aqsa Mosque, Israeli Police Kidnap Mosque Guard

With an increasing likelihood of attempted captures, the Israeli military command has urged its troops to maintain high alert, while also admitting that Hamas aims to exploit gaps in troop deployment.

The Israeli army reportedly investigates each incident resulting in casualties to improve tactics. However, the evolving and diverse resistance strategies have complicated decision-making on the ground.

Debate has intensified within the Israeli army over whether to continue house raids for security sweeps after several cases of improvised explosive devices (IEDs) planted inside homes caused soldier casualties.

Further, internal discussions are ongoing about the deployment of infantry units alongside armored vehicles. While meant to prevent explosive attacks on vehicles, this tactic also exposes infantry to higher risks of direct confrontation. []

Also Read: Israeli Airstrike Assassinates Renowned Surgeon Dr. Ahmed Qandil in Gaza

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

TagAl-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades Al-Qassam Brigades armored vehicles booby traps Hamas house raids Islamic Jihad Israel Hayom Israeli army Khan Yunis military tactics mortar attacks Palestinian resistance resistance operations Saraya al-Quds soldier captures tunnels urban warfare

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Palestinian resistance (photo: Palestine Chronicle)
Palestine

Palestinian Resistance Factions Step Up Attacks on Israeli Forces in Gaza

  • 2 hours ago
Palestine

10 Killed, Dozens Injured in Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza City and Khan Yunis

  • 17 hours ago
Palestine

Israeli Opposition Leader Accuses Netanyahu of Blocking Prisoner Swap

  • 23 hours ago
Palestine

Nine Israeli Soldiers Injured in Gaza Fighting, Total Casualties Continue to Mount

  • Sunday, 13 July 2025 - 14:11 WIB
Israelis Protest in Tel Aviv to Demand Agreement with Palestinian to Release Captives (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Thousands Protest in Tel Aviv Demanding Prisoner Swap Deal and End to Gaza War

  • Sunday, 13 July 2025 - 14:02 WIB
Israeli military aggression on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israel Launches Massive Airstrikes on Gaza’s Beit Hanoun Amid Aggression War

  • Sunday, 13 July 2025 - 13:31 WIB
Load More
Indonesia

Jambi Province Marks 10th of Muharram by Providing Aid for Orphans

  • Monday, 7 July 2025 - 13:47 WIB
Palestine

Nine Israeli Soldiers Injured in Gaza Fighting, Total Casualties Continue to Mount

  • Sunday, 13 July 2025 - 14:11 WIB
Gaza Health System Nears Total Collapse Amid Israeli Blockade (photo: PIC)
Palestine

UNRWA Warns of Rising Malnutrition in Gaza Amid Critical Medical Supply Shortages

  • 17 hours ago
The-first-flight-carrying-Hajj-pilgrims-from-Indonesia-arrived-in-Madinah-as-part-of-the-kingdoms-Makkah-Road-initiative.
Indonesia

Hajj 2025 Medical Services Conclude, Fatalities Decline

  • 4 hours ago
The-first-flight-carrying-Hajj-pilgrims-from-Indonesia-arrived-in-Madinah-as-part-of-the-kingdoms-Makkah-Road-initiative.
Indonesia

Last Batch of Indonesian Hajj Pilgrims Depart from Madinah

  • Friday, 11 July 2025 - 23:57 WIB
Tausiyah

Friday Sermon: Jews, Children of Israel, and People of the Book

  • Friday, 11 July 2025 - 17:11 WIB
Marwan Al-Sultan, the director of the Indonesian Hospital in Gaza (photo: MER-C)
Palestine

Israeli Airstrike Kills Indonesian Hospital Director and Family in Gaza

  • Wednesday, 2 July 2025 - 19:43 WIB
Europe

Freedom Flotilla’s ‘Handala’ Departs from Italy for Gaza in Effort to Break Israeli Blockade

  • 7 hours ago
Indonesia

Tourism Minister to Invite Foreign Ambassadors to Iconic Pacu Jalur Boat Race

  • Friday, 11 July 2025 - 16:55 WIB
Articles

Boycott of Zionism, The Most Powerful Weapon

  • Wednesday, 9 July 2025 - 23:20 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us