Palestinian Resistance Factions Step Up Attacks on Israeli Forces in Gaza

Gaza, MINA – Saraya al-Quds, the military wing of the Islamic Jihad movement on Sunday released footage showing its fighters targeting gatherings of Israeli occupation soldiers, vehicles, and supply lines with mortar shells in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip, Palestine chronicle reported.

The video documented fighters preparing and launching mortar shells toward Israeli targets and showed smoke rising from impact sites, suggesting significant damage.

As part of ongoing resistance operations across the enclave, Saraya al-Quds also announced that it had destroyed an Israeli military vehicle using an explosive device planted four days earlier on the Kissufim road northeast of Khan Yunis.

Meanwhile, the Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, reported striking an Israeli army command and control site east of Gaza City’s Al-Tuffah neighborhood with mortar shells. In another operation, Al-Qassam fighters sniped an Israeli soldier in the Abasan Al-Kabira area, east of Khan Yunis, causing fatal injuries.

Separately, the Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades said they targeted an Israeli troop and vehicle gathering with heavy-caliber mortar rounds and seized a drone conducting surveillance over Khan Yunis.

Israeli media confirmed that Palestinian resistance fighters clashed with Israeli soldiers in Khan Yunis, forcing the evacuation of wounded soldiers by helicopter. During these engagements, fighters emerged from tunnels and detonated booby-trapped buildings, intensifying urban combat.

According to Quds News, citing Hebrew sources, Israeli military officials anticipate that Hamas will increasingly attempt to capture soldiers in coming days. A senior security source quoted by Israel Hayom noted that Hamas has shifted to a “Fedayeen” (commando-style) approach, characterized by bolder and more direct attacks on occupation forces.

Last week, in a notable incident in Khan Yunis, resistance fighters emerged from an underground tunnel and attacked a military bulldozer, killing Sergeant First Class (res.) Avraham Azoulay as he tried to flee.

With an increasing likelihood of attempted captures, the Israeli military command has urged its troops to maintain high alert, while also admitting that Hamas aims to exploit gaps in troop deployment.

The Israeli army reportedly investigates each incident resulting in casualties to improve tactics. However, the evolving and diverse resistance strategies have complicated decision-making on the ground.

Debate has intensified within the Israeli army over whether to continue house raids for security sweeps after several cases of improvised explosive devices (IEDs) planted inside homes caused soldier casualties.

Further, internal discussions are ongoing about the deployment of infantry units alongside armored vehicles. While meant to prevent explosive attacks on vehicles, this tactic also exposes infantry to higher risks of direct confrontation. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)