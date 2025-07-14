SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Freedom Flotilla’s ‘Handala’ Departs from Italy for Gaza in Effort to Break Israeli Blockade

Freedom Flotilla boat carrying medical supplies for Gaza hijacked by Israeli forces.

Siracusa, MINA – The Freedom Flotilla Coalition has launched a new mission to Gaza with its vessel Handala, which departed on Sunday from Siracusa, Italy. The group stated that the mission is part of their ongoing efforts to challenge what they describe as “Israel’s illegal and deadly siege” on the Gaza Strip, Anadolu Agency reported.

The voyage comes just weeks after Israeli forces intercepted another Freedom Flotilla ship, the Madleen, in international waters on June 9. The vessel, also sailing from Italy, was carrying humanitarian aid and 12 unarmed civilians, all of whom were detained by Israeli authorities.

According to the coalition’s statement on social media platform X, Handala carries humanitarian aid and aims to break the blockade “for the gaza/">children of Gaza,” emphasizing the mission’s goal of delivering a message of solidarity.

Though the exact number of activists aboard Handala has not been confirmed, estimates suggest up to 18 people are involved. Among them are reportedly two members of France’s far-left political party, La France Insoumise (LFI).

Also Read: Myanmar Military Airstrike Hits Monastery, Killing 28 Displaced Civilians

The Freedom Flotilla Coalition, made up of international activists, has launched several similar attempts in the past to break the Israeli naval blockade on Gaza, citing humanitarian concerns and international solidarity. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: UN Rights Office Reports 798 Gazans Killed While Seeking Humanitarian Aid Since Late May

