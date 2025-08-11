SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peruvian President: Indonesia’s Economy is the Most Dynamic in Asia

sajadi - 7 hours ago

7 hours ago

4 Views

Peruvian President Dina Boluarte (photo: BPMI Setpres)
Peruvian President Dina Boluarte (photo BPMI Setpres/

Jakarta, MINA – Peruvian President Dina Boluarte has hailed Indonesia as a vital partner in Southeast Asia and one of the region’s most dynamically developing economies.

In a joint statement with President Prabowo Subianto at Merdeka Palace, Jakarta, on Monday, President Boluarte praised the progress in bilateral relations, which she noted are currently at their most active point in the last five decades.

“Indonesia is not only the fourth most populous country in the world but also the world’s largest Muslim democracy. Five decades of friendship, cooperation, and mutual understanding have forged a solid and lasting relationship,” Boluarte said.

She highlighted the broad potential and dynamic nature of Indonesia-Peru bilateral trade. Currently, Indonesia ranks as Peru’s sixth-largest trading partner in Asia, while Peru is the fourth-largest destination for Indonesian products in the Latin America and Caribbean region.

Also Read: Indonesian Ulema Council Condemns Attacks on Journalists in Gaza

During the bilateral meeting, the two nations discussed a range of strategic issues, from politics and diplomacy to opportunities in trade and investment.

Both leaders also witnessed the signing of a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA). This agreement is expected to strengthen economic and trade ties, boost the exchange of goods, and serve as a foundation for future agreements in areas such as investment, services, and e-commerce.

“The CEPA is a testament to our governments’ determination to promote freer trade and strengthen our economies,” Boluarte stated. [Shibgho]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Indonesia-Peru Agree to Pursue Two-State Solution for Palestine

TagIndonesia and Peru Peruvian President

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Hundreds Rally to Support Palestine in Front of US Embassy in Jakarta (photo: MINA)
Indonesia

Indonesia-Peru Agree to Pursue Two-State Solution for Palestine

  • 4 hours ago
Indonesia

Peru Seeks Indonesian Halal Certification to Boost Exports

  • 6 hours ago
Peruvian President Dina Boluarte (photo: BPMI Setpres)
Indonesia

Peruvian President: Indonesia’s Economy is the Most Dynamic in Asia

  • 7 hours ago
Illustration of Indonesian and Peruvian flags (photo: special)
Indonesia

Indonesia, Peru Accelerate Completion of Free Trade Agreement

  • Sunday, 15 September 2024 - 22:42 WIB
Load More
Two Palestinian Journalists Killed in Israeli Airstrikes (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israel Kills Palestinian Journalist Anas al-Sharif and Three Others in Gaza

  • Monday, 11 August 2025 - 08:06 WIB
Gaza victims (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Army Kills 10 Palestinians in Fresh Strikes on Gaza City and Khan Younis

  • 22 hours ago
Indonesia

Indonesia, Peru Sign CEPA, Mark 50 Years of Diplomatic Ties

  • 14 hours ago
Indonesia

BRIN Holds 2025 Indonesia Innovator Award, Recognizing High-Achieving Talent

  • 13 hours ago
Indonesia's Permanent Representative to the UN in New York, Ambassador Arrmanatha Nasir (photo: Website of Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs)
Indonesia

Indonesia Awaits Green Light from Palestine Before Evacuating Gaza Civilians

  • Friday, 8 August 2025 - 20:20 WIB
Israeli Forces kill civilians in Gaza (photo: Wafa)
Indonesia

Seven Civilians Killed, Dozens Injured in Israeli Airstrikes Across Gaza

  • Saturday, 9 August 2025 - 14:17 WIB
Indonesia

153 Students Pass Selection for 2025 Indonesia Zakat Scholarship

  • Sunday, 10 August 2025 - 13:55 WIB
Tausiyah

Friday Sermon: Strengthening Islamic Brotherhood in Defense of Palestinian Muslims

  • Friday, 8 August 2025 - 10:32 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesian Ulema Call for a Halt of Arm Sales to Israel

  • Sunday, 3 August 2025 - 19:06 WIB
Indonesia

Thousands Take to the Streets in Purbalingga for Long March Solidarity with Palestine

  • Sunday, 3 August 2025 - 20:56 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us