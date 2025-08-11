Peruvian President: Indonesia’s Economy is the Most Dynamic in Asia

Jakarta, MINA – Peruvian President Dina Boluarte has hailed Indonesia as a vital partner in Southeast Asia and one of the region’s most dynamically developing economies.

In a joint statement with President Prabowo Subianto at Merdeka Palace, Jakarta, on Monday, President Boluarte praised the progress in bilateral relations, which she noted are currently at their most active point in the last five decades.

“Indonesia is not only the fourth most populous country in the world but also the world’s largest Muslim democracy. Five decades of friendship, cooperation, and mutual understanding have forged a solid and lasting relationship,” Boluarte said.

She highlighted the broad potential and dynamic nature of Indonesia-Peru bilateral trade. Currently, Indonesia ranks as Peru’s sixth-largest trading partner in Asia, while Peru is the fourth-largest destination for Indonesian products in the Latin America and Caribbean region.

During the bilateral meeting, the two nations discussed a range of strategic issues, from politics and diplomacy to opportunities in trade and investment.

Both leaders also witnessed the signing of a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA). This agreement is expected to strengthen economic and trade ties, boost the exchange of goods, and serve as a foundation for future agreements in areas such as investment, services, and e-commerce.

“The CEPA is a testament to our governments’ determination to promote freer trade and strengthen our economies,” Boluarte stated. [Shibgho]

