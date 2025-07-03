SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Indonesia Express Deep Sorrow over the Death of Indonesian Hospital’s Director in Gaza

sajadi Editor : Widi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

6 Views

Jakarta, MINA The Indonesian government expressed deep sorrow over the death of Dr. Marwan Al Sultan, Director of the Indonesian Hospital in Gaza, who was killed along with his family in an Israeli military attack.

In an official statement on its X account on Thursday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Indonesia strongly condemned the attack and extended heartfelt condolences to the victims’ families and the people of Palestine.

Indonesia mourns the passing of Dr. Marwan Al Sultan, Director of the Indonesian Hospital in Gaza, along with his family on July 2, 2025, and condemns the Israeli attack,” stated @Kemlu_RI.

The Ministry also expressed its appreciation for Dr. Marwan’s dedication and commitment to humanitarian and peace efforts in Palestine.

Indonesia appreciates his services, commitment, and struggle for humanity and peace in Palestine,” the statement continued.

The government reaffirmed that it continues to closely monitor developments at the Indonesian Hospital in Gaza, a health facility built with the support of the Indonesian people.

At the same time, the Foreign Ministry reiterated its call for an end to Israeli atrocities in Gaza and demanded an immediate ceasefire to prevent further civilian casualties. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

