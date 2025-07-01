Gaza Hospitals Face Imminent Shutdown Amid Critical Shortages

Gaza, MINA – Hospitals across the Gaza Strip are on the verge of shutting down due to an acute shortage of medicine and essential medical supplies, according to Dr. Marwan Al-Hams, Director of Field Hospitals in Gaza, Palestine Information Center reported.

In a statement issued on Monday, Al-Hams revealed that most patients arriving from aid distribution centers are in critical condition, further straining the already overwhelmed health system. He noted that intensive care units are operating at full capacity, and the situation continues to deteriorate rapidly.

“We are rationing the use of medical supplies,” Al-Hams said. “Supplies meant for one patient are being divided among two or three.”

He also warned that, if the crisis persists, the area may face an outbreak of meningitis, particularly among vulnerable groups.

Confirming these fears, Mohammad Abu Afesh, Director of Medical Relief in Gaza, described the health sector’s condition as dire and highlighted the high risk of meningitis spreading among children.

Since March 2, Israeli authorities have kept Gaza’s border crossings closed, preventing the entry of food, medical, and humanitarian aid, as well as commercial goods. The blockade has significantly worsened the humanitarian situation in the region.

The crisis deepened further after Israeli forces resumed airstrikes on the Gaza Strip on March 18, 2025, breaking a ceasefire agreement brokered by the US, Egypt, and Qatar. The truce had held for nearly two months before collapsing. []

