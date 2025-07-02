At Least 29 Civilians Killed in New Israeli Strikes on Gaza

Gaza, MINA – At least 29 Palestinians were killed in Israeli airstrikes targeting various areas of the Gaza Strip since early Wednesday, according to medical sources cited by Anadolu Agency.

Among the victims were at least 10 civilians who were waiting to receive aid near Israeli aid distribution sites, highlighting the ongoing humanitarian crisis in the enclave.

The latest attacks bring the death toll to more than 56,600 Palestinians killed in Gaza since Israel began its military campaign in October 2023.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that Israel has agreed to “the necessary conditions” to implement a proposed 60-day ceasefire in Gaza. Trump urged Hamas to accept the terms of the agreement, though no immediate response from Hamas has been reported.

The continued bombardment and staggering civilian casualties have fueled international calls for a permanent ceasefire and heightened concerns over the deteriorating humanitarian situation. []

