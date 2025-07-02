Netanyahu Lies on Iran Nuclear Program for 30 Years: Cuba’s FM

Havana, MINA – Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez has accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of lying for over three three decades regarding Iran’s nuclear program. Rodriguez made the accusation in a post on his X account on Tuesday.

“Netanyahu and his supporters have been lying for more than 30 years about Iran allegedly possessing nuclear weapons,” Rodriguez wrote. He added that the true objective of the Zionist regime is to destroy Iran and involve the United States in a military confrontation against a country that has consistently supported the Palestinian cause.

Iran has repeatedly denied allegations that it is developing nuclear weapons, asserting that its nuclear program is purely for renewable energy purposes. However, Israel continues to reject these claims.

Tensions escalated on June 13, when Israel launched a massive military offensive against Iran, ostensibly to dismantle Tehran’s civilian nuclear program. The assault resulted in over 900 casualties, including senior military commanders, nuclear scientists, and civilians.

In response, Iran launched Operation True Promise III, a series of missile and drone strikes on various strategic targets in the occupied territories. This open conflict eventually concluded with a ceasefire agreement.

However, the Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi, expressed skepticism regarding Israel’s adherence to the ceasefire. “The Islamic Republic of Iran is fully prepared to deliver a decisive response if Israel resumes aggression,” Mousavi asserted.

The ongoing tension between the two nations highlights how the issue of Iran’s nuclear program continues to be a flashpoint in the Middle East, with broad implications for global stability. [Shibgho]

