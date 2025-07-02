SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Netanyahu Lies on Iran Nuclear Program for 30 Years: Cuba’s FM

sajadi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

7 Views

Iran's Nuclear program (photo: Video Grab)
Iran's Nuclear program (photo: Video Grab)

Havana, MINA – Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez has accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of lying for over three three decades regarding Iran’s nuclear program. Rodriguez made the accusation in a post on his X account on Tuesday.

“Netanyahu and his supporters have been lying for more than 30 years about Iran allegedly possessing nuclear weapons,” Rodriguez wrote. He added that the true objective of the Zionist regime is to destroy Iran and involve the United States in a military confrontation against a country that has consistently supported the Palestinian cause.

Iran has repeatedly denied allegations that it is developing nuclear weapons, asserting that its nuclear program is purely for renewable energy purposes. However, Israel continues to reject these claims.

Tensions escalated on June 13, when Israel launched a massive military offensive against Iran, ostensibly to dismantle Tehran’s civilian nuclear program. The assault resulted in over 900 casualties, including senior military commanders, nuclear scientists, and civilians.

Also Read: Billionaire Bill Ackman Vows to Fund Rival Candidate to Block Zohran Mamdani

In response, Iran launched Operation True Promise III, a series of missile and drone strikes on various strategic targets in the occupied territories. This open conflict eventually concluded with a ceasefire agreement.

However, the Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi, expressed skepticism regarding Israel’s adherence to the ceasefire. “The Islamic Republic of Iran is fully prepared to deliver a decisive response if Israel resumes aggression,” Mousavi asserted.

The ongoing tension between the two nations highlights how the issue of Iran’s nuclear program continues to be a flashpoint in the Middle East, with broad implications for global stability. [Shibgho]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Iranian FM Says Uranium Enrichment Technology Indestructible by Bombs

TagBenjamin Netanyahu Cuba Cuban Foreign Minister Iran nuclear

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Iran's Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi (photo: Press TV)
International

Iranian FM Says Uranium Enrichment Technology Indestructible by Bombs

  • 3 hours ago
Iran's Nuclear program (photo: Video Grab)
America

Netanyahu Lies on Iran Nuclear Program for 30 Years: Cuba’s FM

  • 3 hours ago
Palestine

Israeli Court Postpones Netanyahu Corruption Trial

  • Monday, 30 June 2025 - 22:45 WIB
Palestine

Knesset Members Accuse Netanyahu of Using Gaza War to Halt Corruption Trial

  • Monday, 30 June 2025 - 22:02 WIB
Israeli tank was destroyed by Palestinian Resistance (photo: X)
Palestine

Israeli Soldier Killed in Fighting in Northern Gaza

  • Monday, 30 June 2025 - 11:02 WIB
Aid trucks enter Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Gaza Authorities Report Narcotic Pills Found in US-Dispatched Flour Aid

  • Saturday, 28 June 2025 - 13:54 WIB
Load More
Palestine

Israel Drone Drops Leaflets Urging Resistance Movement to Surrender

  • Tuesday, 1 July 2025 - 13:22 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Settlements Deepen Apartheid and Undermine Palestinian Rights: UN Official

  • 5 hours ago
Palestine

Dozens of Israeli Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque Under Heavy Police Protection

  • Tuesday, 1 July 2025 - 14:54 WIB
Palestine

UNRWA Calls for End to GHF’s Operations, 500 Gazans Have been Killed

  • 20 hours ago
Palestine

Over 170 NGOs Demand End to Israeli Military-Controlled Aid Distribution in Ga

  • 20 hours ago
Donald Trump (photo: Anadolu Agency)
America

Trump Says Israel Agreed to Terms for 60-Day Ceasefire in Gaza

  • 8 hours ago
Gaza Health System Nears Total Collapse Amid Israeli Blockade (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Gaza Hospitals Face Imminent Shutdown Amid Critical Shortages

  • Tuesday, 1 July 2025 - 11:52 WIB
International

Harvard Sues Trump Administration Over Budget Cuts

  • Tuesday, 1 July 2025 - 13:36 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Airstrikes Kill and Injure Dozens in Gaza City’s Zeitoun Neighborhood

  • 10 hours ago
Iran's Nuclear program (photo: Video Grab)
America

Netanyahu Lies on Iran Nuclear Program for 30 Years: Cuba’s FM

  • 3 hours ago

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us