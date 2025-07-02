SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Central Java Santri Set for Global Education with New Scholarship Program

sajadi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

3 Views

Central Java Deputy Governor Taj Yasin Maimoen (photo: Humas Pemprov)
Central Java Deputy Governor Taj Yasin Maimoen (photo: Humas Pemprov)

Pekalongan, MINA – The Central Java Provincial Government (Pemprov Jateng) is actively expanding educational opportunities for santri (Islamic boarding school students). This includes a scholarship program for higher education at both domestic and international universities.

This initiative was highlighted by Central Java Deputy Governor Taj Yasin Maimoen during an end-of-year celebration at the Al-Utsmani Islamic Boarding School in Gejlig Village, Kajen District, Pekalongan Regency, on Tuesday.

“Insya Allah, the Provincial Government will provide scholarships for santri, whether it’s for Diponegoro University (Undip), colleges affiliated with Islamic boarding schools, or even overseas campuses. Santri must have equal opportunities,” said Maimoen, affectionately known as Gus Yasin.

The scholarships will be distributed through partner universities of the Provincial Government and selected by a special team established by a Gubernatorial Decree. Additionally, a specific program for Qur’an memorizers is also in preparation.

Also Read: Central Java Partners with 12 European Countries to Boost Low-Carbon Rice Production

“I am happy to be here at this graduation. But remember, never feel content with your learning. Knowledge is an endless field of worship,” Gus Yasin advised the santri.

Addressing the 17 male and female students who graduated that evening, Gus Yasin urged them to continue seeking knowledge and embodying the values of the Qur’an in their daily lives.

Meanwhile, the Acting Head of the Central Java Regional Secretariat’s Bureau of Public Welfare, Gunawan Sudharsono, stated that the santri scholarship program, under the leadership of Governor Ahmad Luthfi and Gus Yasin, is ongoing.

According to Gunawan, at least 40 domestic universities will be invited to collaborate. Internationally, partnerships with universities in Cairo, Egypt, and Germany are in the final stages of completion.

Also Read: Indonesia’s Health Ministry Speeds Up Free Screenings for 53 Million Students

“Furthermore, the Provincial Government is also establishing the Forum for Facilitation and Synergy of Pesantrens, formalized through a Gubernatorial Decree,” he explained.

This program is part of the “Pesantren Obah” movement, aimed at fostering the independence of Islamic boarding schools and broadening access to higher education for santri across Central Java. [Shibgho]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: AWG Partners with Pemuda Pancasila to Deliver Free Hijama and Support Gaza Aid

TagCentral Java Indonesian Santri

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Central Java Deputy Governor Taj Yasin Maimoen (photo: Humas Pemprov)
Indonesia

Central Java Santri Set for Global Education with New Scholarship Program

  • 2 hours ago
Indonesia

Central Java Partners with 12 European Countries to Boost Low-Carbon Rice Production

  • Monday, 30 June 2025 - 23:32 WIB
Indonesia

Flood Emergency in Demak: Four Levees Collapse, Thousands Displaced

  • Tuesday, 20 May 2025 - 08:08 WIB
Indonesia

Tree Falls During Eid al-Fitr Prayers in Indonesia, Two Worshippers Dead

  • Monday, 31 March 2025 - 22:21 WIB
Indonesia

Flood Hit Demak, Central Java, 25,518 Residents Displaced

  • Friday, 16 February 2024 - 23:19 WIB
Indonesia

2500 Villages in Central Java are Vulnerable to Drought

  • Thursday, 3 August 2023 - 17:11 WIB
Load More
Palestine

Israel Drone Drops Leaflets Urging Resistance Movement to Surrender

  • Tuesday, 1 July 2025 - 13:22 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Settlements Deepen Apartheid and Undermine Palestinian Rights: UN Official

  • 5 hours ago
Palestine

Dozens of Israeli Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque Under Heavy Police Protection

  • Tuesday, 1 July 2025 - 14:54 WIB
Palestine

UNRWA Calls for End to GHF’s Operations, 500 Gazans Have been Killed

  • 20 hours ago
Palestine

Over 170 NGOs Demand End to Israeli Military-Controlled Aid Distribution in Ga

  • 20 hours ago
Donald Trump (photo: Anadolu Agency)
America

Trump Says Israel Agreed to Terms for 60-Day Ceasefire in Gaza

  • 8 hours ago
Gaza Health System Nears Total Collapse Amid Israeli Blockade (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Gaza Hospitals Face Imminent Shutdown Amid Critical Shortages

  • Tuesday, 1 July 2025 - 11:52 WIB
International

Harvard Sues Trump Administration Over Budget Cuts

  • Tuesday, 1 July 2025 - 13:36 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Airstrikes Kill and Injure Dozens in Gaza City’s Zeitoun Neighborhood

  • 10 hours ago
Iran's Nuclear program (photo: Video Grab)
America

Netanyahu Lies on Iran Nuclear Program for 30 Years: Cuba’s FM

  • 3 hours ago

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us