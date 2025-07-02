Central Java Santri Set for Global Education with New Scholarship Program

Pekalongan, MINA – The Central Java Provincial Government (Pemprov Jateng) is actively expanding educational opportunities for santri (Islamic boarding school students). This includes a scholarship program for higher education at both domestic and international universities.

This initiative was highlighted by Central Java Deputy Governor Taj Yasin Maimoen during an end-of-year celebration at the Al-Utsmani Islamic Boarding School in Gejlig Village, Kajen District, Pekalongan Regency, on Tuesday.

“Insya Allah, the Provincial Government will provide scholarships for santri, whether it’s for Diponegoro University (Undip), colleges affiliated with Islamic boarding schools, or even overseas campuses. Santri must have equal opportunities,” said Maimoen, affectionately known as Gus Yasin.

The scholarships will be distributed through partner universities of the Provincial Government and selected by a special team established by a Gubernatorial Decree. Additionally, a specific program for Qur’an memorizers is also in preparation.

“I am happy to be here at this graduation. But remember, never feel content with your learning. Knowledge is an endless field of worship,” Gus Yasin advised the santri.

Addressing the 17 male and female students who graduated that evening, Gus Yasin urged them to continue seeking knowledge and embodying the values of the Qur’an in their daily lives.

Meanwhile, the Acting Head of the Central Java Regional Secretariat’s Bureau of Public Welfare, Gunawan Sudharsono, stated that the santri scholarship program, under the leadership of Governor Ahmad Luthfi and Gus Yasin, is ongoing.

According to Gunawan, at least 40 domestic universities will be invited to collaborate. Internationally, partnerships with universities in Cairo, Egypt, and Germany are in the final stages of completion.

“Furthermore, the Provincial Government is also establishing the Forum for Facilitation and Synergy of Pesantrens, formalized through a Gubernatorial Decree,” he explained.

This program is part of the “Pesantren Obah” movement, aimed at fostering the independence of Islamic boarding schools and broadening access to higher education for santri across Central Java. [Shibgho]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

