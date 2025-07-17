Central Java–Melaka Agree to Send Vocational Students to Malaysia

Semarang, MINA – The Central Java Provincial Government continues to seize golden opportunities for international cooperation in vocational education and industry.

This commitment was marked by an official visit from the envoy of the Melaka State Government, Malaysia, Datuk Ts. Dr. Masilla Kamalrudin, to the Office of the Central Java Deputy Governor on Thursday.

Masilla, who also serves as Vice Chancellor of Universiti Teknikal Malaysia Melaka (UTeM), expressed readiness to open access to scholarships and provide Computer Numerical Control (CNC) equipment for vocational students from Central Java.

“We want vocational students from Central Java to study directly in Malaysia. We are also preparing scholarship schemes and technical equipment support,” said Masilla.

The meeting with Central Java Deputy Governor Taj Yasin Maimoen became a key moment in strengthening bilateral cooperation, particularly in education and industry.

According to Taj Yasin, the visit was a follow-up to previous discussions between the Governor of Central Java and the Melaka State Government.

The scope of cooperation has now expanded to include industry, agriculture, waste processing, and technology training.

“UTeM has an industrial holding that we can collaborate with. They have even piloted fertilizer training with the University of Batik Surakarta in Solo. We will monitor and develop this in other regions,” Taj Yasin explained.

He also conveyed plans for student exchange programs, including sending vocational students from Central Java to Malaysia, and vice versa.

Ten universities in Central Java are being prepared to receive students from Melaka.

Furthermore, discussions also covered plans to reopen direct flights between Malaysia and Semarang, as well as the realization of PT OSAM Malaysia’s investment in Cilacap this year.

“We have involved 44 universities in Central Java for research and development collaborations. We are ready to welcome broader cooperation, including exploring UTeM’s leading study programs,” he added.

Masilla also stated that UTeM’s academic ties with Central Java have been established for quite some time, especially with Universitas Dian Nuswantoro (Udinus) Semarang and Universitas Batik Surakarta since 2008 and 2017, respectively.

She expressed her admiration after visiting a vocational high school in Semarang and hopes that its graduates can pursue further studies at UTeM.

“Many students from Central Java have completed their bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral degrees with us. UTeM is very open to technical cooperation. We hope this academic partnership between Indonesia and Malaysia will continue,” Masilla affirmed. [Nia]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

