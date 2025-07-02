SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Israeli Airstrikes Kill and Injure Dozens in Gaza City’s Zeitoun Neighborhood

sajadi Editor : Widi - 29 minutes ago

29 minutes ago

3 Views

Gaza, MINA – A devastating Israeli airstrike on Tuesday evening targeted residential homes in the Kashko Street area of the az-Zeitoun neighborhood in southeastern Gaza City, killing at least 10 civilians, including children, and injuring many others, according to medical sources at the Ahli Arab Hospital, Palestine Information Center reported.

Gaza’s civil defense teams continue rescue efforts amid widespread destruction, reporting that at least 40 people are missing and believed to be trapped beneath the rubble. The strike, described as a “horrifying massacre” by local officials, leveled an entire residential block.

Among the wounded is photojournalist Yousef Saudi, who was reportedly covering the situation in the area when the attack occurred.

Medical services in northern Gaza have confirmed the scale of the destruction and the significant number of casualties, urging immediate international intervention and humanitarian support.

Also Read: Over 170 NGOs Demand End to Israeli Military-Controlled Aid Distribution in Ga

The Israeli military has not issued a statement regarding the strike at the time of reporting. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: UNRWA Calls for End to GHF’s Operations, 500 Gazans Have been Killed

