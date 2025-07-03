Palestine Condemns Israeli Calls to Annex Occupied West Bank

Ramallah, MINA – The Palestinian Presidency on Wednesday strongly condemned Israeli calls to impose sovereignty over the occupied West Bank, describing them as dangerous and illegal, Wafa reported.

The condemnation came in response to statements by Israeli Justice Minister Yariv Levin, who urged the government to move forward with annexing the territory.

In a statement, the Presidency reaffirmed its absolute rejection of such proposals, emphasizing that they violate international law and United Nations resolutions that call for an end to Israel’s occupation of all Palestinian territories seized since 1967, including the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

Presidential spokesperson Nabil Abu Rudeineh warned that these calls are part of Israel’s ongoing genocidal war against the Palestinian people and territory, and represent persistent efforts to eliminate the Palestinian cause altogether.

Also Read: 15 Civilians Killed in Israeli Airstrikes on Al-Nuseirat Refugee Camp in Central Gaza

He added that such measures would only contribute to regional instability, threaten security for all, and push the region to the brink of disaster. Abu Rudeineh further noted that these actions undermine ongoing US and Egyptian-Qatari efforts to end the war on Gaza and restore calm in the West Bank.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israeli Airstrike Kills Indonesian Hospital Director and Family in Gaza