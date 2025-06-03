Monsoon Rains Devastate Rohingya Camps in Cox’s Bazar, Over 1,400 Homes Damaged

Cox’s Bazar, MINA – Severe monsoon rains have wreaked havoc in Rohingya refugee camps in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh, damaging more than 1,400 shelters and highlighting the dire conditions faced by the over one million displaced people in the area, Anadolu Agency reported.

Within just two days, 53 landslides were recorded across 33 camps. One refugee lost their life when a wall collapsed, while lightning strikes injured at least 11 others, according to the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR).

“The heavy monsoon rains highlight once again the critical needs of Rohingya refugees,” the UNHCR stated, warning that steep slopes, flood risks, and flimsy bamboo-and-tarpaulin shelters are a dangerous combination in such a densely packed environment.

Juliet Murekeyisoni, interim UNHCR Representative in Bangladesh, stressed that strong winds and overcrowding are compounding the vulnerability of thousands of refugees, particularly as new arrivals fleeing violence in Myanmar’s Rakhine State further stretch already limited resources.

Gwyn Lewis, the UN Resident Coordinator in Bangladesh, emphasized the urgent need for disaster preparedness. “Preparing for these disasters is not just essential is lifesaving,” she said during a visit to the camps.

However, a critical funding shortfall has severely limited the ability of humanitarian organizations to prepare for seasonal disasters. The UN’s Joint Response Plan for the Rohingya crisis in 2025 requested $934.5 million to support both refugees and host communities, but to date, only 20% of that funding has been secured.

Monsoon preparedness, which usually begins before May, has been delayed or canceled due to the lack of financial support, leaving refugees exposed to worsening weather conditions and compounding the humanitarian crisis. []

