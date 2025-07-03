15 Civilians Killed in Israeli Airstrikes on Al-Nuseirat Refugee Camp in Central Gaza

Gaza, MINA – At least 15 Palestinian civilians were killed and more than 70 others wounded on Wednesday evening following a series of Israeli airstrikes targeting two separate civilian areas in the Al-Nuseirat refugee camp, located in the central Gaza Strip, Palestine Information Center reported.

According to local sources, one of the strikes directly hit a group of civilians gathered in front of a school, resulting in the deaths of nine individuals and leaving several others critically injured.

In a separate but similarly devastating attack, Al-Awda Hospital in Al-Nuseirat received six more martyrs and over 70 injured people, including hospital staff. The casualties came after an Israeli airstrike targeted a group of civilians near the hospital’s administrative building.

The attacks are part of what has been described as a continued deliberate campaign by Israeli forces to target civilian areas across Gaza, including schools, shelters, and markets, sites that are traditionally considered safe zones during conflict.

These latest attacks mark the 635th consecutive day of Israeli military operations in Gaza, which many observers and human rights organizations have referred to as a campaign of genocide. Despite the ongoing civilian toll, the international community has largely remained silent. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

