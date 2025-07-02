Iranian FM Says Uranium Enrichment Technology Indestructible by Bombs

Tehran, MINA – Iran’s Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi, has asserted that Iran’s knowledge, technology, and resolve in nuclear energy for advancing its peaceful nuclear industry cannot be simply destroyed through military aggression.

“Nobody can destroy the technology and science for [peaceful uranium] enrichment through bombing,” the top diplomat told CBS News in an interview aired on Tuesday, as reported by Press TV.

The Israeli regime launched an unprovoked war against Iran on June 13, targeting the country’s nuclear facilities among many other objectives.

The United States, which significantly contributed to the aggression through unprecedented military and intelligence support, intervened near the end of the 12-day conflict by striking several nuclear sites located in central and north-central Iran.

Araghchi’s statement comes after U.S. President Donald Trump claimed that the targeted sites had been “destroyed” in the American strikes, a statement later contradicted by the Pentagon’s own assessments.

The Foreign Minister underscored that Iran is fully capable of recovering from any damage, painting a promising picture of how quickly the country can do so. [Shibgho]

