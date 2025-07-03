MER-C Condemns Killing of Indonesia Hospital Director in Gaza Airstrike

Jakarta, MINA – MER-C Indonesia has issued an official condemnation following the tragic killing of Dr. Marwan Al Sultan, Director of Indonesia Hospital in North Gaza, who martyred alongside his wife and children in an Israeli aerial bombardment on their temporary residence on Wednesday.

Dr. Al Sultan, a respected interventional cardiologist, had led Indonesia Hospital through dire conditions since the start of the 2023 Gaza conflict. Despite continuous bombardments and severe medical shortages, he remained at the forefront of providing lifesaving services to civilians. Even after the December 2024 blockade that forced the evacuation of the hospital, he returned during the January 2025 ceasefire to help resume emergency operations.

According to MER-C, Dr. Al Sultan played a pivotal role in coordinating with various international medical missions, including teams from the UK, France, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Canada, and Morocco. His leadership transformed Indonesia Hospital into a critical healthcare center in northern Gaza, contrary to claims by Israeli forces that labeled it a military site.

Between January and March 2025, MER-C’s Emergency Medical Team worked closely with Dr. Al Sultan to rebuild emergency medical services. Known for his integrity, directness, and compassion, Dr. Al Sultan’s leadership was deeply respected both professionally and personally.

MER-C Indonesia described the targeted killing as a blatant violation of humanitarian law and called for international accountability. “The killing of Dr. Marwan Al Sultan and his family is a flagrant violation of humanitarian principles and a grave act of injustice that must be held accountable. This is a day of mourning for all of humanity. We refuse to remain silent,” the organization stated. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

