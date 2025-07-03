SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

MER-C Condemns Killing of Indonesia Hospital Director in Gaza Airstrike

sajadi Editor : Widi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

6 Views

(Photo: MER-C)

Jakarta, MINA MER-C Indonesia has issued an official condemnation following the tragic killing of Dr. Marwan Al Sultan, Director of Indonesia Hospital in North Gaza, who martyred alongside his wife and children in an Israeli aerial bombardment on their temporary residence on Wednesday.

Dr. Al Sultan, a respected interventional cardiologist, had led Indonesia Hospital through dire conditions since the start of the 2023 Gaza conflict. Despite continuous bombardments and severe medical shortages, he remained at the forefront of providing lifesaving services to civilians. Even after the December 2024 blockade that forced the evacuation of the hospital, he returned during the January 2025 ceasefire to help resume emergency operations.

According to MER-C, Dr. Al Sultan played a pivotal role in coordinating with various international medical missions, including teams from the UK, France, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Canada, and Morocco. His leadership transformed Indonesia Hospital into a critical healthcare center in northern Gaza, contrary to claims by Israeli forces that labeled it a military site.

Between January and March 2025, MER-C’s Emergency Medical Team worked closely with Dr. Al Sultan to rebuild emergency medical services. Known for his integrity, directness, and compassion, Dr. Al Sultan’s leadership was deeply respected both professionally and personally.

Also Read: Indonesia Express Deep Sorrow over the Death of Indonesian Hospital’s Director in Gaza

MER-C Indonesia described the targeted killing as a blatant violation of humanitarian law and called for international accountability. “The killing of Dr. Marwan Al Sultan and his family is a flagrant violation of humanitarian principles and a grave act of injustice that must be held accountable. This is a day of mourning for all of humanity. We refuse to remain silent,” the organization stated. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Central Java Santri Set for Global Education with New Scholarship Program

Tagemergency medical response Gaza Gaza genocide hospital director killed humanitarian crisis Humanitarian Law Indonesia Hospital international condemnation Israeli airstrike Marwan Al-Sultan medical mission Gaza MER-C Indonesia North Gaza Palestine war crimes

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Palestine

Palestine Condemns Israeli Calls to Annex Occupied West Bank

  • 3 hours ago
Indonesia

MER-C Condemns Killing of Indonesia Hospital Director in Gaza Airstrike

  • 3 hours ago
Indonesia

Indonesia Express Deep Sorrow over the Death of Indonesian Hospital’s Director in Gaza

  • 3 hours ago
Ongoing Israeli military aggression on Gaza (photo: PIC)
Palestine

15 Civilians Killed in Israeli Airstrikes on Al-Nuseirat Refugee Camp in Central Gaza

  • 9 hours ago
Marwan Al-Sultan, the director of the Indonesian Hospital in Gaza (photo: MER-C)
Palestine

Israeli Airstrike Kills Indonesian Hospital Director and Family in Gaza

  • 20 hours ago
the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) (photo: PIC)
Palestine

169 NGOs Demand Shutdown of GHF Over Civilian Killings in Gaza

  • 20 hours ago
Load More
Palestine

Israeli Airstrikes Kill and Injure Dozens in Gaza City’s Zeitoun Neighborhood

  • Wednesday, 2 July 2025 - 09:14 WIB
Donald Trump (photo: Anadolu Agency)
America

Trump Says Israel Agreed to Terms for 60-Day Ceasefire in Gaza

  • Wednesday, 2 July 2025 - 11:04 WIB
Israeli attacks on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agenc)
Palestine

At Least 29 Civilians Killed in New Israeli Strikes on Gaza

  • Wednesday, 2 July 2025 - 14:28 WIB
Palestine

Meningitis Outbreak Threatens Children in Gaza

  • 23 hours ago
International

Harvard Sues Trump Administration Over Budget Cuts

  • Tuesday, 1 July 2025 - 13:36 WIB
the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) (photo: PIC)
Palestine

169 NGOs Demand Shutdown of GHF Over Civilian Killings in Gaza

  • 20 hours ago
Gaza Health System Nears Total Collapse Amid Israeli Blockade (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Gaza Hospitals Face Imminent Shutdown Amid Critical Shortages

  • Tuesday, 1 July 2025 - 11:52 WIB
Central Java Deputy Governor Taj Yasin Maimoen (photo: Humas Pemprov)
Indonesia

Central Java Santri Set for Global Education with New Scholarship Program

  • 23 hours ago
Marwan Al-Sultan, the director of the Indonesian Hospital in Gaza (photo: MER-C)
Palestine

Israeli Airstrike Kills Indonesian Hospital Director and Family in Gaza

  • 20 hours ago
Palestinian resistance (photo: Palestine Chronicle)
Palestine

Palestinian Resistance Claims Israeli Casualties in Southern Gaza Ambush

  • Tuesday, 1 July 2025 - 14:36 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us