Dozens of Israeli Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque Under Heavy Police Protection

Al-Quds, MINA – Dozens of Israeli illegal settlers stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied Jerusalem on Tuesday morning, under heavy protection from Israeli occupation forces.

According to WAFA, the settlers entered Al-Aqsa Mosque in successive groups and performed provocative Talmudic rituals in the eastern area of the mosque, while Israeli police maintained a heavy presence around the Al-Qibli Mosque and the Dome of the Rock.

Israeli police also imposed restrictions on Palestinian worshippers, confiscating the ID cards of several individuals and limiting their entry and movement in and out of the mosque compound.

This latest incursion is part of escalating policies and ongoing violations targeting Al-Aqsa Mosque, particularly amid repeated calls from so-called “Temple Mount” groups to storm the site and impose temporal and spatial division. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)