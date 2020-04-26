UN Asks Bangladesh to Allow 500 Rohingya Refugees to Dock

Dhaka, MINA – The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights asks Bangladesh government to allow two ships carrying about 500 Rohingyas in the Bay of Bengal to dock at the country’s harbor.

Both ships have been trying to reach the coast of Bangladesh from international waters since Monday. Bangladesh Navy and Bangladesh Coast Guard do not allow them to enter the country.

“I am writing to ask for your urgent assistance to ensure a safe and timely shelter for hundreds of refugees and migrants who are currently stranded at sea,” High Commissioner Michelle Bachelet said in her letter to Bangladesh’s Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen.

“This is a human tragedy with terrible proportions. In the spirit of solidarity and at the beginning of the Holy Month of Ramadan, I urge you with the strongest conditions to open the harbor and allow the ships to land, “the letter dated April 24, copies of which were broadcast by the Dhaka Tribune on Saturday, April 25.

“Bangladesh has a proud record of extending hospitality to Rohingya refugees and I urge you to continue to provide rescue and protection until durable solutions are found,” the letter added.

Earlier on Wednesday, Minister of Moment told the Dhaka Tribune, “Our navy and coast guard are on standby and they have been ordered not to allow these ships to enter Bangladesh. And they do it. No more Rohingya will be allowed in. ”

The UN Head of Human Rights said in his letter, “A few days ago, my office was informed of the condition of around 400 Rohingya refugees, at Cox’s Bazar, dehydrated, malnourished, and in need of immediate medical care after spending nearly two months at sea looking for safety and dignity. Many of those on board are women and children. ”

From the group of refugees, it was reported that more than 70 people may have lost their lives on the ship due to starvation and others were beaten to death by human smugglers who operated the ship. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)