SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

100 Palestinians, Including 27 Aid Seekers, Killed in Israeli Airstrikes Across Gaza

sajadi Editor : Widi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

7 Views

Israeli Forces Aid Seekers in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Israeli Forces Aid Seekers in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)

Gaza, MINA – At least 100 Palestinians were killed across the Gaza Strip on Saturday, including nearly 27 people who were waiting for humanitarian aid, according to local medical sources, Anadolu Agency reported.

The airstrikes, launched by Israeli forces, struck multiple areas in northern, central, and southern Gaza, targeting residential buildings, tents housing displaced families, and aid distribution points.

Among the dead were women, children, and entire families. A strike on Jamal Abdel Nasser Street killed a mother and her three children, while four women were killed in the Al-Tuffah neighborhood. In the Sheikh Radwan area, three members of the same family lost their lives after their apartment was bombed.

Eyewitnesses reported that Israeli troops opened fire directly on civilians gathered near the Al-Shakoush aid distribution point in northern Rafah. At least 27 were killed and 180 injured in the attack, which occurred while people were waiting for food and basic supplies amid severe famine and humanitarian collapse.

Also Read: Israel Deploys Two Additional Battalions to West Bank

In total, 805 Palestinians seeking aid have been killed since May 27, with more than 5,200 injured and 42 reported missing, according to Gaza’s government media office.

The death toll from Israel’s military aggression in Gaza, which began on October 7, 2023, has reached nearly 58,000 Palestinians, the majority of whom are women and children. The ongoing blockade and attacks have devastated infrastructure, displaced hundreds of thousands, and caused widespread starvation and disease. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Gaza Hospitals Paralyzed by Fuel Crisis

Tagaid seekers airstrikes Al-Shakoush ceasefire children killed civilian casualties Deir al-Balah displaced families Famine Gaza City humanitarian crisis ICC ICJ international law Israel Jabalia Khan Younis Middle East Netanyahu Palestine rafah war crimes war on Gaza women killed Yoav Gallant

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Israeli Forces Aid Seekers in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

100 Palestinians, Including 27 Aid Seekers, Killed in Israeli Airstrikes Across Gaza

  • 2 hours ago
Israeli Forces Kill Palestinians While Seeking Aid in Gaza (photo: PIC)
Europe

UN Rights Office Reports 798 Gazans Killed While Seeking Humanitarian Aid Since Late May

  • 21 hours ago
The Indonesia Hospital in Northern Gaza was set on fire by an Israeli military attack on Friday, January 3, 2025. (Image: doc. Press TV)
Palestine

Gaza Hospitals Paralyzed by Fuel Crisis

  • 22 hours ago
Palestine

UNRWA Condemns Israel’s Plan to Forcibly Displace Palestinians to Rafah

  • Friday, 11 July 2025 - 19:07 WIB
Tausiyah

Friday Sermon: Jews, Children of Israel, and People of the Book

  • Friday, 11 July 2025 - 17:11 WIB
Palestinian Victims of Israeli Aggression on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

10 Children Lose Limbs in Two Israeli Attacks on Day 644 of Gaza Assault

  • Friday, 11 July 2025 - 14:10 WIB
Load More
Indonesia

Jambi Province Marks 10th of Muharram by Providing Aid for Orphans

  • Monday, 7 July 2025 - 13:47 WIB
The-first-flight-carrying-Hajj-pilgrims-from-Indonesia-arrived-in-Madinah-as-part-of-the-kingdoms-Makkah-Road-initiative.
Indonesia

Last Batch of Indonesian Hajj Pilgrims Depart from Madinah

  • Friday, 11 July 2025 - 23:57 WIB
Tausiyah

Friday Sermon: Jews, Children of Israel, and People of the Book

  • Friday, 11 July 2025 - 17:11 WIB
Marwan Al-Sultan, the director of the Indonesian Hospital in Gaza (photo: MER-C)
Palestine

Israeli Airstrike Kills Indonesian Hospital Director and Family in Gaza

  • Wednesday, 2 July 2025 - 19:43 WIB
Indonesia

Tourism Minister to Invite Foreign Ambassadors to Iconic Pacu Jalur Boat Race

  • Friday, 11 July 2025 - 16:55 WIB
US President Donald Trump (photo: Anadolu Agency)
America

Trump Approves New Weapons for Ukraine, Weighs Tougher Sanctions on Russia

  • Wednesday, 9 July 2025 - 09:32 WIB
President of the Republic of Indonesia, Prabowo Subianto, held a bilateral meeting with Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on Wednesday (July 9, 2025) at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia (photo: Kemsetneg)
America

Prabowo and Lula da Silva Discuss UN Reform

  • Thursday, 10 July 2025 - 20:49 WIB
Indonesia

BNPB Focuses on Forest and Land Fires in Sumatra and Java

  • 14 hours ago
Indonesia

Boycott Impact: Starbucks Closes 11 Stores in Indonesia

  • Friday, 11 July 2025 - 23:34 WIB
Tausiyah

Ustaz Abdul Somad in Pekanbaru: It’s Time to Embrace Hijrah

  • 21 hours ago

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us