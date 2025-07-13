100 Palestinians, Including 27 Aid Seekers, Killed in Israeli Airstrikes Across Gaza

Gaza, MINA – At least 100 Palestinians were killed across the Gaza Strip on Saturday, including nearly 27 people who were waiting for humanitarian aid, according to local medical sources, Anadolu Agency reported.

The airstrikes, launched by Israeli forces, struck multiple areas in northern, central, and southern Gaza, targeting residential buildings, tents housing displaced families, and aid distribution points.

Among the dead were women, children, and entire families. A strike on Jamal Abdel Nasser Street killed a mother and her three children, while four women were killed in the Al-Tuffah neighborhood. In the Sheikh Radwan area, three members of the same family lost their lives after their apartment was bombed.

Eyewitnesses reported that Israeli troops opened fire directly on civilians gathered near the Al-Shakoush aid distribution point in northern Rafah. At least 27 were killed and 180 injured in the attack, which occurred while people were waiting for food and basic supplies amid severe famine and humanitarian collapse.

In total, 805 Palestinians seeking aid have been killed since May 27, with more than 5,200 injured and 42 reported missing, according to Gaza’s government media office.

The death toll from Israel’s military aggression in Gaza, which began on October 7, 2023, has reached nearly 58,000 Palestinians, the majority of whom are women and children. The ongoing blockade and attacks have devastated infrastructure, displaced hundreds of thousands, and caused widespread starvation and disease. []

