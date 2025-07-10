Prabowo and Lula da Silva Discuss UN Reform

Brasilia, MINA – President of the Republic of Indonesia, Prabowo Subianto, held a bilateral meeting with Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on Wednesday at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia. The two leaders discussed several global issues, including the ceasefire in Gaza, the war in Ukraine, and the reform of the United Nations.

Prabowo emphasized the alignment of views between Indonesia and Brazil on various geopolitical matters, particularly in efforts to resolve international conflicts and reform global governance systems.

“In today’s international geopolitical situation, we are fully aligned with President Lula’s thinking, and I hope we can continue to coordinate on key initiatives that we must take together,” Prabowo stated during a joint press conference with Lula.

Regarding global conflicts, Prabowo expressed Indonesia’s support for Brazil’s peaceful approach to resolving disputes in conflict zones. He also voiced his backing for Brazil’s proposal to establish a group of friendly nations to help achieve a real ceasefire in Ukraine.

“On the Middle East, once again we highly appreciate your firm stance on the need for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. And also that the only solution is the two-state solution, we deeply value your strong position on this,” he added.

Prabowo further expressed his support for the reform of global governance, especially within the United Nations system. He stressed the importance of increasing the representation of emerging major countries on the international stage.

“I believe we must play a more responsible and leading role. We need to combine our efforts, unite our voices to push for this reform alongside other countries such as India, South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria, Germany, Japan, and Mexico,” he concluded.

