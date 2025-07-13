SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Israel Launches Massive Airstrikes on Gaza’s Beit Hanoun Amid Aggression War

sajadi Editor : Widi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

5 Views

Israeli military aggression on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Gaza, MINA – The Israeli occupation army carried out dozens of airstrikes on the northern Gaza town of Beit Hanoun on Saturday evening as part of its ongoing large-scale military offensive on the besieged Palestinian enclave.

According to an Anadolu reporter, the heavy bombardment triggered loud explosions throughout the town, sparking panic among already displaced civilians.

Israeli army spokesman Avichay Adraee announced that more than 35 targets were struck in Beit Hanoun, claiming they included Hamas infrastructure, though he provided no specific evidence. No immediate reports were available regarding casualties from the strikes.

The town has been subjected to intense Israeli attacks since Monday, when five Israeli soldiers were killed and 14 others wounded during a Hamas assault.

On Friday, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz released an aerial image showing widespread devastation across Beit Hanoun.

Located on Gaza’s northern border, Beit Hanoun was one of the first areas invaded by Israeli forces in October 2023. Despite nearly two years of conflict since Israel’s military campaign began on Oct. 7, 2023, Palestinian factions continue to carry out strategic ambushes, highlighting Israel’s ongoing struggle to achieve its declared war objectives.

In June 2024, local Palestinian authorities designated Beit Hanoun a “disaster area” due to the near-total destruction of its infrastructure and vital services, along with a rapidly deteriorating humanitarian situation. Before the war, the town had a population of approximately 60,000 and covered 17,000 dunams (1,700 hectares).

Israel has continued its offensive despite widespread international calls for a ceasefire, resulting in nearly 58,000 Palestinian deaths, most of them women and children. The persistent bombardment has decimated the enclave, caused severe food shortages, and fueled the spread of disease. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

