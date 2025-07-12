BNPB Focuses on Forest and Land Fires in Sumatra and Java

Jakarta, MINA – The National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) has reported several disaster events between Thursday and Friday at 7:00 AM WIB. Four new incidents were dominated by forest and land fires (Karhutla), particularly in the northern part of western Indonesia.

Abdul Muhari, Head of BNPB’s Data, Information, and Disaster Communication Center, reported that the first Karhutla occurred in Batang Baruhar Julu Village, Padang Bolak District, and Sipaho Village, Halongonan District, North Padang Lawas Regency, North Sumatra. A total of 23 hectares were burned on Thursday.

Muhari stated that the fire was successfully extinguished by a combined Karhutla task force comprising the Padang Lawas Regency BPBD, Fire Department, and Satpol PP. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by authorities.

He added that also in North Sumatra, a forest and land fire broke out in Simalungun Regency on Thursday. The fire, identified in the Nagari Sibaganding area of Girsang Sipangan District, had burned an area of 10 hectares.

The BPBD, along with a joint team, was still working to extinguish the fire on Thursday, deploying one fire truck to prevent further spread. The joint task force is also investigating the cause of this fire.

Meanwhile, in other regions, a Karhutla also occurred in Nagari Saruaso, Tanjung Emas District, Tanah Datar Regency, West Sumatra on Wednesday. The local BPBD reported that the burned area covered 10 hectares. According to a report on Thursday, the fire was still active, and the joint team continues its efforts to extinguish it.

In addition to the three Karhutla reports from Sumatra, a similar incident occurred in the southern part of Indonesia, specifically on Java Island.

BNPB noted a Karhutla on Jalan Raya Tomo, Cikalong Hamlet, Tomo Village, Tomo District, Sumedang Regency, West Java on Wednesday, at 10:30 AM WIB. The fire was observed in a forest and land area belonging to Perhutani. The cause of this fire has not been determined by the relevant parties and is currently under investigation.

However, the fire was successfully brought under control by a joint team from the Sumedang Regency BPBD and the Majalengka Regency Fire Department an hour later, at 11:30 AM WIB.

In response to this series of Karhutla events, BNPB reminded local governments and communities about the importance of prevention efforts. These include avoiding burning trash or clearing land by burning, not discarding cigarette butts carelessly, and immediately extinguishing any potential fire points to prevent escalation.

Furthermore, BNPB urged all parties to conduct early detection and surveillance, which can start with routine patrols in fire-prone areas, optimizing watchtowers and guard posts, and regularly monitoring weather information.

On a separate note, BNPB also reiterated that while some regions of Indonesia are experiencing Karhutla incidents, other areas are predominantly affected by floods, flash floods, and landslides. [Shibgho]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)