Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Ustaz Abdul Somad in Pekanbaru: It’s Time to Embrace Hijrah

Pekanbaru, MINA – National preacher Tuan Guru Ustaz Abdul Somad (UAS) called on Muslims not to wait until old age to change their ways, declaring, “The time to hijrah is now.”

This message was delivered to thousands of worshippers during the congregational fajr prayer and Tabligh Akbar at the An-Nur Grand Mosque in Pekanbaru, Riau, on Saturday, as part of the Islamic New Year 1 Muharram 1447 Hijri commemoration.

Hijrah is now. Improve your prayers, refine your character, and spread as much benefit as possible,” said the preacher, who hails from Silo Lama, North Sumatra.

UAS’s presence added a special atmosphere to the event, bringing spiritual depth to the celebration of this significant day in the Islamic calendar.

Also Read: Friday Sermon: Jews, Children of Israel, and People of the Book

He urged Muslims to use the Islamic New Year as a starting point for self-transformation. He emphasized the importance of sincere intentions, strengthening worship, and enhancing social compassion within the community.

“Muharram is the month of hijrah. Let us embark on hijrah not only physically, but also spiritually. Hijrah from negligence to awareness, from darkness to light, from inaction to proactive goodness,” he said. [Nia]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Friday Sermon: Hijrah in the Struggle for the Liberation of Al-Aqsa and Palestine

