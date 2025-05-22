SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

School Bus Explosion in Pakistan Kills Five, Military Accuses India

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

Islamabad, MINA – A deadly explosion targeting a school bus in Khuzdar, Balochistan, on Wednesday killed five people, including three children, and injured several others, according to the Pakistani military.

The military accused India of orchestrating the attack through local proxies, describing it as a deliberate act of terror against civilians.

“These Indian-backed terrorist proxies are being used to spread terror in Pakistan, targeting vulnerable populations including innocent children and civilians,” the military stated, as reported by Anadolu Agency.

India swiftly rejected the accusations. “India mourns the loss of life in all such incidents. It is Pakistan’s usual practice to blame India for its internal issues. But such claims are misleading and will not convince the international community,” said Indian foreign ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.

Also Read: President Prabowo to Attend 46th ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, though similar incidents in the region have previously been attributed to the banned Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), a separatist militant group.

Local police confirmed the explosion occurred as the bus was en route to a nearby school. The incident comes amid ongoing tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbors, despite a ceasefire agreement being in place since May 10.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: European Nations Summon Israeli Diplomats After Gunfire Incident Near Jenin

