Israeli Airstrikes Kill 54 Palestinians Across Gaza

Gaza, MINA – At least 54 Palestinians, including women and children, were killed on Sunday in a series of Israeli airstrikes across the Gaza Strip, according to medical sources and local reports, as quoted by Anadolu Agency.

In Gaza City, 25 people died when Israeli warplanes struck two residential homes sheltering displaced families in the Sheikh Radwan and Al-Nasr neighborhoods. Eyewitnesses said most of the victims were sleeping women and children, and several individuals remain trapped under the rubble.

A drone strike also targeted a tent housing displaced civilians in Sheikh Radwan, killing three and injuring several others. In the Shati refugee camp in western Gaza City, seven more Palestinians, including children, were killed when a school-turned-shelter was bombed. Victims were brought to Al-Shifa Hospital in pieces, with dozens more wounded due to overcrowding.

Additional strikes hit a residential building in the Al-Tuffah neighborhood, killing at least two, while three members of the same family died overnight in the Al-Daraj area following another airstrike.

In the southern city of Khan Younis, 10 civilians, including children and a pregnant woman were killed when makeshift tents in Al-Mawasi were bombed. Medical teams later recovered four more bodies, including three children, from another strike near the Al-Albani Mosque.

Israeli forces also bombed residential areas in eastern Gaza City and northern Gaza, with ongoing explosions reported overnight. In Deir al-Balah, a Palestinian fisherman was injured by an Israeli shell while working off the coast.

Since October 2023, more than 57,400 Palestinians have been killed, most of them women and children as Israel continues its military offensive in Gaza despite growing international calls for a ceasefire. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

