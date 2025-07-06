SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Israeli Airstrikes Kill 54 Palestinians Across Gaza

sajadi Editor : Widi - 4 hours ago

4 hours ago

16 Views

Gaza, MINA – At least 54 Palestinians, including women and children, were killed on Sunday in a series of Israeli airstrikes across the Gaza Strip, according to medical sources and local reports, as quoted by Anadolu Agency.

In Gaza City, 25 people died when Israeli warplanes struck two residential homes sheltering displaced families in the Sheikh Radwan and Al-Nasr neighborhoods. Eyewitnesses said most of the victims were sleeping women and children, and several individuals remain trapped under the rubble.

A drone strike also targeted a tent housing displaced civilians in Sheikh Radwan, killing three and injuring several others. In the Shati refugee camp in western Gaza City, seven more Palestinians, including children, were killed when a school-turned-shelter was bombed. Victims were brought to Al-Shifa Hospital in pieces, with dozens more wounded due to overcrowding.

Additional strikes hit a residential building in the Al-Tuffah neighborhood, killing at least two, while three members of the same family died overnight in the Al-Daraj area following another airstrike.

Also Read: School Bus Explosion in Pakistan Kills Five, Military Accuses India

In the southern city of Khan Younis, 10 civilians, including children and a pregnant woman were killed when makeshift tents in Al-Mawasi were bombed. Medical teams later recovered four more bodies, including three children, from another strike near the Al-Albani Mosque.

Israeli forces also bombed residential areas in eastern Gaza City and northern Gaza, with ongoing explosions reported overnight. In Deir al-Balah, a Palestinian fisherman was injured by an Israeli shell while working off the coast.

Since October 2023, more than 57,400 Palestinians have been killed, most of them women and children as Israel continues its military offensive in Gaza despite growing international calls for a ceasefire. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Half a Million People in Gaza on the Risk of Starvation: IPC

TagAl-Ahli Baptist Hospital Al-Albani Mosque Al-Daraj al-Mawasi Al-Nasr Al-Shifa Hospital al-Tuffah ceasefire children killed civilians killed Deir al-Balah displaced families Gaza City genocide case ICC ICJ international law Israeli airstrikes Khan Younis Netanyahu Palestine Shati refugee camp Sheikh Radwan war crimes Yoav Gallant

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

none

Israeli Airstrikes Kill 54 Palestinians Across Gaza

  • 4 hours ago
Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Airstrikes Kill At Least 17 Palestinians, Including Children, Across Gaza

  • 9 hours ago
Hundreds of thousands of Israelis took part in an anti-government protest in Tel Aviv. (Photo: video grab)
Palestine

Israel to Send Delegation to Doha for Gaza Ceasefire

  • 15 hours ago
Israelis Protest in Tel Aviv to Demand Agreement with Palestinian to Release Captives (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Families of Israeli Hostages Urge Netanyahu to Accept Ceasefire Deal with Hamas

  • 15 hours ago
International

Turkiye Denies $393.7 Million Export Claims to Israel, Calls Reports ‘Disinformation’

  • Saturday, 5 July 2025 - 22:25 WIB
Ongoing Israeli Airstrikes Kill Five Civilians, Injure Dozens in Gaza and Khan Younes ,(photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

47 Killed in Israeli Strikes on Aid Seekers and Shelters Across Gaza Strip

  • Saturday, 5 July 2025 - 22:15 WIB
Load More
Palestine

Israeli Forces Conduct Overnight Raids, Kidnap Palestinians in West Bank

  • Saturday, 5 July 2025 - 22:36 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesia’s BPOM Seals Deal with Sudan, Paving Way for Herbal Exports

  • Friday, 4 July 2025 - 22:10 WIB
Photo: Global Rovers
Asia

Myanmar Military Attacks Ayeyarwady Villages: 9 Dead, 20 Wounded

  • Friday, 4 July 2025 - 22:06 WIB
America

Rashida Tlaib, 19 Congress Members Urge Trump to Stop Gaza Starvation

  • Tuesday, 1 July 2025 - 14:46 WIB
Central Java Deputy Governor Taj Yasin Maimoen (photo: Humas Pemprov)
Indonesia

Central Java Santri Set for Global Education with New Scholarship Program

  • Wednesday, 2 July 2025 - 16:53 WIB
Marwan Al-Sultan, the director of the Indonesian Hospital in Gaza (photo: MER-C)
Palestine

Israeli Airstrike Kills Indonesian Hospital Director and Family in Gaza

  • Wednesday, 2 July 2025 - 19:43 WIB
International

Turkiye Denies $393.7 Million Export Claims to Israel, Calls Reports ‘Disinformation’

  • Saturday, 5 July 2025 - 22:25 WIB
Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto and Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud (MBS) (photo: Kemsetneg)
Asia

Indonesia-Saudi Arabia Seal $27 Billion Investment Deal During Prabowo’s Visit

  • Friday, 4 July 2025 - 21:30 WIB
Zohran Mamdani (photo: Al Jazeera)
America

New York Mayoral Candidate Zohran Mamdani Defies Trump’s Intimidation Tactics

  • Thursday, 3 July 2025 - 17:00 WIB
Palestinian resistance (photo: Palestine Chronicle)
Palestine

Palestinian Resistance Claims Israeli Casualties in Southern Gaza Ambush

  • Tuesday, 1 July 2025 - 14:36 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us