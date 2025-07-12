Religious Leaders Spearhead Tropical Forest Preservation Efforts

Jakarta, MINA – As the climate crisis and destruction of tropical forests increasingly threaten the Earth’s future, religious leaders in Indonesia are taking on a strategic front-line role. They are not only vocalizing spiritual values but also synergizing with science to protect the environment and the rights of increasingly marginalized indigenous communities.

This initiative was launched through a training session titled “Integrating Science and Spirituality: The Role of Religious Leaders in Forest and Indigenous Community Protection,” held by the Interfaith Rainforest Initiative (IRI) Indonesia in collaboration with the Environmental and Natural Resources Preservation Institute (LPLH SDA) of the Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI). The event took place on Saturday, at the MUI Central Building in Jakarta. Participants from various regions also joined the event online.

National Facilitator for IRI Indonesia, Dr. Hayu Prabowo, emphasized that behavioral change to save the environment requires a strong moral voice. “Science provides us with data and technology, but to mobilize society, we need the power of religious values,” he stated.

Hayu highlighted that over 95% of disasters in Indonesia are directly linked to the climate crisis, exacerbated by deforestation. This interfaith movement is expected to lead to science-based policies and spiritual ethics for sustainable living.

Dr. KH. Sodikun, Chairman of the MUI’s Health and Environment Division, added that environmental preservation is a religious commandment. “Destroying forests means destroying the lives of future generations. Protecting the environment is an act of worship,” he asserted.

The scientific briefing also included presentations from the Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) and the National Research and Innovation Agency (BRIN). Remote sensing technology, early warning applications, and carbon emission monitoring were presented as concrete support for community-based forestry advocacy.

Deputy Secretary-General of the Indigenous Peoples Alliance of the Archipelago (AMAN), Erasmus Cahyadi, highlighted the weak legal protection for indigenous communities. He urged for the swift ratification of the Indigenous Peoples Bill as a foundation for justice and the recognition of human rights.

The event also marked the launch of the Guide to Religious Teachings on Tropical Forests and the Guidelines for the Role of Houses of Worship in Forest Protection. These two crucial documents will serve as references for religious leaders to convey environmental messages in sermons, education, and social action.

“This is not just about saving trees, but about passing on a livable Earth to our children and grandchildren,” Hayu concluded. [Shibgho]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

