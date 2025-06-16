Indonesian Interfaith Leaders Highlight Strategic Role in Combating Climate Crisis

Jakarta, MINA – The world currently faces five interconnected major challenges: extreme weather, earth system crisis, biodiversity collapse, global warming, and natural resource scarcity.

In response to these challenges, 400 religious leaders and representatives from religious organizations participated in the Scientific Briefing for Religious Leaders and Communities on Forests, Humans, and Earth. The event was organized by the Interfaith Rainforest Initiative (IRI) Indonesia from June 11-12, 2025 in Jakarta.

Dr. Hayu Prabowo, National Facilitator of IRI Indonesia, asserted that environmental preservation is not solely the responsibility of the state, but a moral obligation for all religious communities.

“Religious values teach that preserving nature is a form of worship and a divine trust for the lives of current and future generations,” Hayu told MINA in Jakarta on Sunday.

The two-day event was held at two national science centers, BMKG Kemayoran and BRIN Gatot Subroto, involving BMKG, BRIN, BNPB, the Ministry of Environment and Forestry (KLHK), as well as interfaith leaders and civil society organizations.

Hayu explained that religious leaders hold a strategic position as moral guides within society.

“As unifiers of spiritual values across faiths, they can mobilize their followers to protect tropical forests, the ‘lungs’ that maintain Earth’s balance, which are now increasingly critical,” he said.

During panel sessions and discussions, participants received presentations from various experts, including the Deputy for Climatology at BMKG, the Head of BRIN’s Geoinformatics Center, and academics from CIFOR-ICRAF. These presentations covered climate data, land cover change, deforestation, and natural disaster risks.

The data presented indicated that forest degradation not only accelerates climate change but also increases the risk of floods, landslides, droughts, and fires, impacts most acutely felt by indigenous communities, farmers, and and fishers.

On the second day, participants visited climate monitoring facilities and learned about various geospatial portals, such as SIMONTANA, BRIN Hotspot, and BNPB’s Inarisk disaster risk map.

They were also introduced to the BMKG weather application to support data-driven, contextual outreach on environmental issues.

“The integration of technology, scientific methods, and local wisdom must be our holistic approach going forward. Religious messages supported by data will be stronger and more impactful, especially among the youth,” Hayu stated.

According to him, the presence of indigenous communities and religious elders in this forum serves as tangible proof that cross-sector and cross-value collaboration is highly achievable.

Hope for a Joint Movement

In closing, Hayu urged all parties to strengthen collaboration and make religion a primary inspiration for climate action.

“Forest destruction is not just a technical issue, but a moral and spiritual one. With God’s blessing and a collective spirit, let us protect the Earth as a legacy for our children and grandchildren,” he concluded.

The event is expected to foster a network of interfaith action actively engaged in tropical forest conservation campaigns in Indonesia. [Shibgho]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

