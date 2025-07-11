Boycott Impact: Starbucks Closes 11 Stores in Indonesia

Jakarta, MINA – Leading retail issuer PT Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk. (MAPI), the official licensee for Starbucks coffee outlets in Indonesia, has confirmed the closure of at least 11 stores during the first quarter of 2025. The closures are attributed to a decline in performance and the direct impact of consumer boycott calls against products affiliated with Zionist Israel.

This information was conveyed by MAPI management in a recent company performance report. The report specified that most of the closed stores were located in urban areas, including Jakarta, as consumer interest waned due to social pressure and changing shopping preferences.

Starbucks outlets became a primary target of a global boycott campaign following the large-scale military aggression by Zionist Israel in Gaza in October 2023.

In recent months, social media has been flooded with calls to boycott stores and products perceived to have ties with entities supporting Zionism. Humanitarian organizations, activists, and public figures have also urged boycotts of multinational companies that do not show solidarity with justice for Palestine.

Also Read: Last Batch of Indonesian Hajj Pilgrims Depart from Madinah

According to data from the Indonesia Stock Exchange, PT Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk. operates hundreds of Starbucks outlets in various major cities across Indonesia.

The boycott calls against products allegedly affiliated with aiding Zionist Israel are part of the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement, a global non-violent campaign advocating for economic and institutional disengagement from Israel until the occupation in Palestine ceases.

The decline in the performance of Starbucks stores in Indonesia is seen as evidence that consumer awareness regarding humanitarian issues and global justice is increasing.

This movement also reinforces the message that the Muslim community and global society possess real power to pressure companies that support or allow humanitarian crimes to continue. [Shibgho]

Also Read: Fourth Day of Weather Modification Operations: BNPB Disburses 16 Tons of Seeding Material

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)