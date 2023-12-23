Indonesia Confirms 453 Covid-19 Cases, 9 Deaths

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian Minister of Health Budi Gunadi Sadikin stated that COVID-19 cases in Indonesia continue to increase with the total daily confirmations exceeding 453 people. Meanwhile, in the last week, there were 9 deaths recorded.

This figure is said to have almost doubled from the previous week, which showed that the average number of cases per day was only 285 cases.

“So, as of yesterday, we had 453 new cases. The active cases are 2,761. “So those who are still sick,” said Minister of Health Budi in a press conference at the Ministry of Health on Friday.

Prevention efforts need to be paid more attention, especially ahead of the 2023 Christmas and 2024 New Year holidays, which have the potential to increase community mobilization and are vulnerable to resulting in a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Previously, Budi said that the increasing trend of COVID-19 in Indonesia was caused by the JN.1 subvariant. This is because JN.1 findings currently dominate 43 percent of the sample of confirmed cases last week.

In total, there are up to 2,800 COVID-19 cases per week. Of the 77 samples that carried out further research, Minister of Health Budi said that 43 percent of them were dominated by the JN.1 variant.

“So JN.1 was 43 percent of the 77 samples we took for the 2nd week of December, then 16 percent was XBB 1.16, 12 percent was XBB 1.9.1,” he said. (T/RE1/P2)

