Indonesia’s Health Ministry Speeds Up Free Screenings for 53 Million Students

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesia’s Ministry of Health is accelerating the implementation of the Free Health Check Program, targeting over 53 million students from elementary to high school levels. The nationwide health screening program is set to begin in July 2025 at more than 282,000 schools and madrasahs across the country.

Minister of Health Budi Gunadi Sadikin stated that the Free Health Check Program is one of the three priority programs of the President of Indonesia, alongside the construction of 66 hospitals in remote areas and the acceleration of tuberculosis control efforts.

“The Free Health Check Program was first launched on February 3 this year, and as of yesterday, we have screened 11 million students,” said the Minister during a coordination meeting with the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Nationally, the program targets a total of 280 million health screenings. Implementation is being carried out through two main channels: community health centers and schools. According to the Minister of Health, conducting screenings in schools is more efficient due to their fixed locations.

The screening packages are tailored to each education level and cover physical as well as mental health assessments. Mental health checks receive special attention, as many cases go undetected early despite having a high prevalence among students.

So far, the Free Health Check Program has reached 200,000 screenings per day. With school involvement, that number is expected to rise significantly.

“If we can reach half of the total student population, we could complete the screenings within the next three months,” said the Minister optimistically.

Central Java currently leads in the number of screenings conducted, followed by East Java and West Java. The Minister expressed hope that West Java would also improve its coverage to boost the national figures further.

Technical simulations and system implementation began in June 2025, along with outreach efforts to key stakeholders, including the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education, the Ministry of Religious Affairs, and the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The school-based implementation of the program will be supported by Public Health Center and School Health Units, with screening equipment provided through collaborative efforts. Additionally, School Health Units facilities will be revitalized to function optimally as centers for health education.

“Hopefully, this will serve as a momentum to raise awareness about healthy living from an early age,” the Minister concluded. [Nia]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

