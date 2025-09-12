Indonesia Sends Off 44 Students on Scholarships to Morocco

Tangerang, MINA – A total of 44 Indonesian students have departed for Morocco to pursue their studies on scholarships from the Moroccan Agency for International Cooperation (MAIC) and the Moroccan Government. Their departure was directly overseen by the Director of Islamic Religious Higher Education at the Ministry of Religious Affairs, Sahiron.

Sahiron stated that these students were selected through a rigorous process from 1,200 applicants. “As scheduled, 44 students were chosen from 1,200 applicants to continue their studies in Morocco, through scholarships provided by the AMCI and the Moroccan Government,” he said in Jakarta on Friday.

He explained that before their departure, the students participated in a Pre-Departure program held in Tangerang from September 11–12, 2025. According to him, this event was held to provide technical guidance, cultural orientation, and to place them near the airport to minimize the risk of late departure.

The professor from UIN Sunan Kalijaga Yogyakarta also reminded the students to maintain a strong commitment to learning from the very beginning. “Once you arrive, students must study diligently from the start of their studies, attend all classes, complete assignments, and not hesitate to communicate and ask for help from senior Indonesian students if they are in trouble,” he advised.

Sahiron added that the Indonesian students will be placed at various prestigious campuses across Morocco. He noted that one of the advantages of studying in Morocco is the strength of its Arabic language program, which is combined with French influence, providing added academic value for the students.

In addition, he also advised the students to actively build networks and uphold the good name of the nation. “Don’t hesitate to join Indonesian student organizations in Morocco, and maintain communication with the Indonesian Embassy to build a strong support network. Remember, the students must represent Indonesia well, study hard, and respect local rules and customs in Morocco,” he said. []

