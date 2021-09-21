“Snakes and Ladders of Religious Moderation” by Students of Islamic Institute in Kudus

Kudus, MINA – The Kudus State Islamic Institute for Real Work Lecture Team in Dersalam Village (KKN-IK Dersalam Team) created the educational game “Religious Moderation Snakes and Ladders”.

Member of KKN-IK Dersalam, Maurin Pratiwi said this game aims to introduce religious moderation to children from an early age.

“This game targets students in grades 4 to 6 of elementary schools and Islamic elementary schools, which invites them to recognize the importance of mutual respect and respect between religions,” Maurin said in a written statement on Sunday, as quoted from the Ministry of Religion website.

She added that learning at the upper grade stage of elementary school revolves around introducing the official religion in Indonesia and tolerance as well as teaching nationalism through Pancasila and the motto of the Indonesian nation.

The 3m x 3m snake and ladder game was played for the first time at State Elementary School 4 and State Elementary School 5, Dersalam Village, Bae District, Kudus on Friday.

In the game, students are divided into 4 groups of 4 to 5 children each and continue to play like a snake and ladder game in general.

“What distinguishes it from other snake games is that the size of the game is very wide so that children can become their own ‘pawns’,” said Maurin.

In addition, there is a box containing questions about religious moderation and tolerance that students must answer.

Meanwhile, the Field Supervisor of KKN IK Dersalam Rofiq Addiansyah, admitted that he saluted the creativity of his students.

“I really support this activity. The material is very useful and easy to accept,” he said. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)