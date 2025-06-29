AWG Partners with Pemuda Pancasila to Deliver Free Hijama and Support Gaza Aid

Sabang, MINA – Thirty-three residents in Sabang received free hijama (cupping therapy) and prophetic medicine treatments during a health outreach on Saturday, organized by the Aqsa Working Group (AWG) Aceh–North Sumatra and Pemuda Pancasila Sabang.

The event, part of Sabang City’s anniversary celebrations, also included fundraising by Maemuna Center Indonesia to support a maternal and child hospital in Gaza.

Pemuda Pancasila Chairman Sjafrizal said the high turnout meant some patients had to be turned away due to time constraints, with plans to hold future sessions.

AWG North Sumatra Chair Ali Imron expressed appreciation for the strong public interest and collaboration.

Most patients were treated for hypertension, high cholesterol, and gout. The event also featured evening and dawn Islamic lectures at Al Istiqamah Mosque.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

