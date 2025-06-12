SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Indonesia Reaffirms Strong Commitment to Palestinian Statehood Through Diplomacy

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 1 hour ago

1 hour ago

(Photo: MINA)

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian government has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the Palestinian people in their pursuit of full sovereignty and independence, emphasizing continued collaboration with global stakeholders through peaceful and diplomatic channels.

“Our government remains firmly committed to advocating for Palestinian independence through sustained diplomatic engagement,” said Ahrul Tsani Fathurrahman, Director for Middle East Affairs at Indonesia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, during a seminar and exhibition titled “Semangat Gaza Untuk Bela Masjid Al-Aqsa” (“Gaza’s Spirit to Defend Al-Aqsa”), held at the Hans Bague Jassin Auditorium, Taman Ismail Marzuki (TIM) arts complex in Jakarta on Thursday.

Ahrul acknowledged that while the current international system may not be ideal, it should not hinder the pursuit of justice. “This is a protracted struggle. But through diplomacy, political advocacy, and humanitarian support, we continue to push forward. We cannot afford to lose hope,” he said.

He noted a growing shift in perspectives among some Western nations, who have begun to condemn Israel’s ongoing aggression and express support for Palestinian self-determination.

“Peaceful advocacy is not futile. We’re seeing global momentum building,” he added.

He stressed that Indonesia’s approach is rooted in peaceful means, in line with the country’s constitutional mandate and universal humanitarian values.

Earlier this week, Indonesia played a leading role in an international conference at the United Nations headquarters addressing the Palestinian issue further evidence of its active engagement in global forums to mobilize international solidarity.

“Indonesia will not remain silent. We are part of the global voice demanding justice and liberation for the people of Palestine,” he concluded.

Indonesia consistently supports a two-state solution based on the pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as the capital of a fully sovereign and independent Palestinian state.

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

