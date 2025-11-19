SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Indonesia’s Top Ulama Council to Reinforce Boycott of Israeli-Affiliated Products at 11th National Congress

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 9 hours ago

9 hours ago

9 Views ㅤ

Jakarta, MINA The Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) will reaffirm its call to boycott Israeli and Israel-affiliated products during its 11th National Congress (Munas XI), set to take place on 20–23 November 2025.

Steering Committee Chair KH Masduki Baidlowi said the renewed emphasis is a direct follow-up to MUI’s existing fatwa urging Indonesian Muslims to avoid products linked to Israel.

“Boycott initiatives have been running, but when certain products gain renewed exposure through promotions, the public tends to forget. That is why the recommendation team is highlighting this issue,” Masduki said at a press conference in Central Jakarta on Tuesday.

Masduki, who also heads MUI’s Information and Communications Bureau, said the boycott campaign will be supported by efforts to build an alternative economic ecosystem by strengthening local micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), ideally with government backing.

Also Read: Indonesia’s Hajj Ministry Engages Local MSMEs to Strengthen Catering for 2026 Pilgrims

He noted that this approach aligns with past government programs encouraging Indonesians to prioritize domestically made products. MUI plans to coordinate with MSME associations, HIPMI, and the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Kadin) to reinforce the ecosystem supporting local businesses.

Masduki stressed that the boycott should not be a momentary response but a sustained effort “until Palestine achieves full independence.”

He added that MUI will discuss strategies at the congress to establish the boycott as a long-term culture and lifestyle among Indonesian Muslims, an approach he believes could further boost local industry.

Echoing this position, KH Cholil Nafis, Chair of the Special Commission (Komisi E) of Munas XI, said the boycott must continue until Palestine gains genuine sovereignty. He emphasized that the current ceasefire does not equate to peace or recovery for Palestinians.

Also Read: Indonesia Denies Being Destination for Forced Relocation of Gaza Residents

He cited ongoing killings, land seizures, and humanitarian violations in Gaza, though at a lower intensity compared to the period before the ceasefire.

“We remain committed to advocating for Palestine because it has yet to attain true independence. For instance, visitors to Jerusalem must obtain entry permits from Israel, not Palestine,” he said.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Indonesian Humanitarian Alliance Urges President Prabowo to Take Role in Sudan Crisis

Tagboycott for Palestine independence Indonesia Supports Palestine Indonesian Muslim boycott movement Indonesian Ulema Council news Israeli-affiliated products Indonesia local product movement Indonesia MSME empowerment Indonesia MUI boycott Israeli products Munas XI MUI Muslim consumer movement Indonesia Palestine solidarity Indonesia pro-Palestine economic boycott

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Indonesia

Indonesia’s Top Ulama Council to Reinforce Boycott of Israeli-Affiliated Products at 11th National Congress

  • 9 hours ago
Indonesia

Indonesian Parliament Appoints Syahrul Aidi as New BKSAP Chair

  • 19 hours ago
Indonesia

Indonesia Appointed Asia-Pacific Headquarters of the Global Coalition for Al-Quds and Palestine

  • Monday, 10 November 2025 - 16:00 WIB
Indonesia

Imaam Yakhsyallah Mansur: The Challenging Path to Palestine’s Liberation Must Be Grounded in Faith and Compassion

  • Monday, 3 November 2025 - 09:07 WIB
Europe

Russia Defends Indonesia, Calls IOC “Hypocritical” Over Israel Visa Dispute

  • Saturday, 25 October 2025 - 11:24 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesia Reaffirms Unwavering Support for Palestine

  • Friday, 15 August 2025 - 21:00 WIB
Load More
Palestine

Ultra-Orthodox Parties Accuse Netanyahu of Deliberately Delaying Military Exemption Bill

  • Tuesday, 4 November 2025 - 14:30 WIB
Asia

Indonesian Minister Urges Synergy Between Wasathiyah Islam and Chinese Wisdom

  • Wednesday, 12 November 2025 - 04:00 WIB
Indonesia

Ground Movement Hits Central Java: Residents Evacuate, Dozens of Homes Damaged

  • Sunday, 16 November 2025 - 09:00 WIB
US President Donald Trump and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (photo:Arab News)
America

Trump Considers F-35 Jet Sale to Saudi Arabia

  • Monday, 17 November 2025 - 20:00 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesia’s Top Ulama Council to Reinforce Boycott of Israeli-Affiliated Products at 11th National Congress

  • 9 hours ago
Israeli Assault on Lebanon (photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

Israeli Airstrike on Palestinian Refugee Camp in Lebanon Kills 13

  • 6 hours ago
Indonesia

Indonesia Denies Being Destination for Forced Relocation of Gaza Residents

  • 16 hours ago
International

Russia Condemns UN Gaza Resolution, Says It Contradicts Palestinian Statehood

  • 3 hours ago
Indonesia

Indonesian Parliament Appoints Syahrul Aidi as New BKSAP Chair

  • 19 hours ago
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and US President Donald Trump (photo: Anadolu Agency)
America

Trump Designates Saudi Arabia as Major Non-NATO Ally in Historic Defense Pact

  • 2 hours ago

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us