Indonesian Parliament Appoints Syahrul Aidi as New BKSAP Chair

Jakarta, MINA — Indonesia’s House of Representatives (DPR RI) has appointed Syahrul Aidi Maazat of the Prosperous Justice Party (PKS) as the new Chair of the Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation Agency (BKSAP) during a plenary meeting on Tuesday.

He replaces Mardani Ali Sera and is expected to strengthen Indonesia’s parliamentary diplomacy on key global issues.

In outlining his priorities, Syahrul highlighted the growing urgency of international solidarity, particularly in response to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and the ongoing conflict in Sudan. He affirmed Indonesia’s commitment to championing the Palestinian cause and advancing broader global humanitarian agendas.

Syahrul also underscored BKSAP’s expanded role beyond political and security matters, including international trade, climate change, migration, and sustainable development.

He emphasized that the current global landscape demands a more proactive diplomatic posture from Indonesia’s parliament.

“In addition to the tragedy in Gaza, the situation in Sudan has drawn international concern. The struggle for an independent Palestinian state will continue to be part of Indonesia’s diplomatic mission, consistent with our constitutional mandate to oppose all forms of colonialism,” he said.

Syahrul noted that geopolitical tensions, humanitarian crises, and shifts in regional and global economic dynamics require stronger and more coordinated parliamentary engagement. He stressed that BKSAP carries a significant responsibility in ensuring Indonesia maintains a credible and respected position across multilateral forums.

He also reaffirmed BKSAP’s strategic role as Indonesia’s official parliamentary representative in bilateral, regional, and global platforms.

“Today’s global challenges cannot be addressed in isolation. With our collective strength, I am confident BKSAP can continue to serve as the frontline of Indonesia’s parliamentary diplomacy,” said the Commission I legislator.

Syahrul said effective parliamentary diplomacy requires collaboration not only in political affairs but also across economic, climate, migration, humanitarian, and development-related issues. He called for stronger internal coordination among BKSAP leaders and members to ensure Indonesia’s positions are well-represented on the international stage.

Expressing appreciation for the work carried out under previous leadership, Syahrul said that Indonesia’s progress in parliamentary diplomacy is a result of collective effort. He hopes his leadership will reinforce BKSAP’s institutional foundation and broaden its international partnerships.

The plenary session reaffirmed the DPR’s commitment, through BKSAP, to strengthening parliamentary diplomacy aligned with national interests and global stability. Under Syahrul’s leadership, BKSAP aims to enhance Indonesia’s influence in bilateral and multilateral engagements, particularly on humanitarian issues, conflict resolution, economic cooperation, and international peacebuilding.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)