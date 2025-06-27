SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

UAE Condemns Israeli Attacks on Palestinian Villages in the West Bank

Israeli Military Aggresion in West Bank Kills 17 Palestinians (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Gaza, MINA – The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has strongly condemned recent Israeli attacks on Palestinian villages in the West Bank, particularly a violent incident in the town of Kafr Malik near Ramallah that resulted in the deaths of three Palestinians and injuries to seven others, Anadolu Agency reported.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs denounced the attack, where a group of Israeli settlers set homes and vehicles on fire and opened fire on residents. The ministry emphasized that such “provocative” actions fuel a dangerous cycle of hatred and instability.

The UAE called on the Israeli government to hold the perpetrators accountable and urged the international community to act decisively against ongoing violations. It reiterated the importance of upholding international law and protecting civilians, stressing that continued illegal practices by Israel undermine prospects for a two-state solution.

Palestinian sources report that violence has significantly escalated in the West Bank and East Jerusalem in conjunction with Israel’s ongoing military operations in Gaza. Since the beginning of these operations, at least 1,000 Palestinians have been killed and approximately 7,000 injured, according to the latest data. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

